Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Worthy of a premiership

August 30 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Worth.
Nathan Worth.
Caleb Worth.
Caleb Worth.

When Nathan Worth saw Cowra Blues father and son combination Geoff and Chris Day celebrate a premiership together in 2006 his son Caleb was just two years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.