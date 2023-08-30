Worthy of a premiership

When Nathan Worth saw Cowra Blues father and son combination Geoff and Chris Day celebrate a premiership together in 2006 his son Caleb was just two years old.
This weekend Nathan and Caleb hope to repeat the joy the Day's shared when they play together for the Blues in the Central West AFL Tier 2 grand final at Bathurst.
It will be their first grand final together "and hopefully the last" Nathan said ahead of Saturday's decider against Parkes.
"I can't go much longer, another season is very daunting, hopefully Saturday we can lift the cup together and dad can say 'it's all up to you now mate'," Nathan said.
Nathan turns 42 this year while Caleb should have plenty of games left in his legs at just 19.
It has been a battle for Worths to even reach the grand final with Caleb and Nathan both sustaining injuries during the season.
Caleb has been battling to overcome a late season injury but will return for the Blues on Saturday.
Nathan has had an even more difficult season after originally retiring at the end of last year.
He suffered an Archilles injury early in the year and broke two ribs during a game after making his comeback, a decision prompted by a phone call from Caleb.
'I retired last year but the Friday night before round one Caleb spoke to me and said 'dad we've got a pretty good team' and said 'are you sure you don't want to come back for one more crack'.
"I said, 'I can't' but had a bit of a think and thought if they go on and win it I'd regret it, the body has held up as best it could and here we are, one shot away."
Nathan was a relative latecomer to the game pulling the boots on the first time at age 24 but has now amassed around 250 games with the Blues winning grand finals in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2016.
Caleb had his first game for the Blues as a 12 year-old.
"I only started playing because my nan and uncle were big AFL fans," Nathan said.
"My uncle had been diagnosed with cancer and just said to me one day, 'go up there, you might like it'.
"I went up in 05 and had a few games, it was one of the best decisions I ever made."
Sadly Nathan's uncle passed away later that year.
"Despite all the injuries, I've come across some wonderful people, mates I'll have for the rest of my life.," he said.
Reflecting on his time at the Blues Nathan said the emotion of the 2006 premiership has always remained with him.
"Cowra won its first premiership for a long time. My son was two at the time and I remember when Geoff and Chris (Day), embraced.
"The emotion, it's something that has stayed with me and as Caleb got older I thought I'd love to be able to relive that moment with my son," Nathan said.
