Blues grand final quest

They've been the form side all season finishing 12 points clear on the competition ladder, suffering just one loss, when the whistle blew on the regular season.
But it will all be for nothing if the Cowra Blues fall at the final hurdle when they meet the Parkes Panthers in the Central West AFL Tier 2 grand final on Saturday.
When the sides last met in the first week of the semi finals at Geoff Day Oval the Blues, despite some inaccurate kicking in front of goal, were comfortable 8.12-60 winners over the Parkes side which was restricted to 4.3-27.
The loss meant Parkes had to face Orange Tigers last weekend for the right to progress to Saturday's grand final against Cowra. Parkes progressed winning 9.4-58 to Orange Tigers 4.5-29.
Saturday's grand final will be held at George Park Oval 1 in Bathurst from 10.45am.
"This is our grand final winning team. In two weeks we cannot make any excuses," Blues coach Frank Bright told his side after their semi final win over the Panthers.
"I need every single bloke here right now to make sure they are there in two weeks time.
"Today is not our grand final.
"As good as we were it doesn't mean anything, two weeks is where it counts.
"We can relax now. Be happy now," he said.
Aside from making the grand final Bright's Blues went into the season with a number of goals.
While they haven't achieved all they set out to he told his side they should still be pleased with the season to date.
One of those goals was to not lose a home game, which they did achieve turning the newly named Geoff Day Oval into a fortress.
The Blues only hosted four visiting teams, Orange Tigers, Bathurst Bushrangers, Bathurst Giants and Dubbo Demons during 14 rounds of regular season football in 2023.
Parkes and Bathurst Giants forfeited games scheduled for Geoff Day Oval in rounds 9 and 11
In the four games the Blues hosted during the regular season their backline conceded just 16 goals and four behinds.
Thinking about this team's results he told them "I get emotional".
"We deserve it," he said.
"We'll make sure we're fired up for whoever they want to put on the paddock," Bright said.
If Parkes is to get the better of the Blues come Saturday it will be that man Bright they will need to ensure has a quiet day in front of goals.
Despite his aging legs he's been Cowra's top pointscorer during the 2023 season with 45 majors to his name.
Giving the Panthers some hope is that two of his quietest games have come against them.
Parkes have restricted him to six goals in the last two encounters between the sides.
Another of the team's veterans, Nathan Worth, has also been among the Blues and the competition's leading goal scorers with 17 goals to date, five behind the team's other major strike force in Tom Thaux.
Chris Day has chipped in with eight goals this season and Joe Waters is just one shy of reaching double figures.
But they are not Cowra's only attacking weapon with a number of the side's backline also sneaking downfield at times and getting themselves on the board during the year.
