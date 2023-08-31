Cowra Guardiansport
Racing off to state

August 31 2023 - 2:03pm
The St Raphael's students who progressed to the state titles.
A team of 26 secondary students from St Raphael's Catholic School recently competed in the Bathurst Diocesan Athletics Carnival at Barden Park, Dubbo with seven of the students winning the right to progress to the NSWCCC athletics championships.

