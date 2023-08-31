Racing off to state

A team of 26 secondary students from St Raphael's Catholic School recently competed in the Bathurst Diocesan Athletics Carnival at Barden Park, Dubbo with seven of the students winning the right to progress to the NSWCCC athletics championships.
Joshua Morrison, Samuel Tydd, Sophie Phelan, Sophie Richmond, Toby Morrison and Karly Woods were all selected on the Bathurst team for the state titles.
Overall the team performed extremely well with personal bests recorded by many in the team in addition to the performances from the seven athletes progressing to the Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre next month.
Results of the students who progressed to the state titles were:
Joshua Morrison (13 years boys) - 1st in 400m sprint (1:04.38 minutes), 2nd in 200m sprint (27.02 seconds).
Samuel Tydd (13 years boys) - 1st in Long Jump (4.96m).
Sophie Phelan (14 years girls) - 1st in Shot Put (8.05m), 1st in Javelin (20.12m).
Sophie Richmond (14 years girls) - 2nd in 1500m run (6:23.76 minutes).
Toby Morrison (14 years boys) - 1st in Long Jump (5.23m), 1st in Javelin (29.13m).
Karly Woods (15 years girls) - 1st in 100m sprint (13.30 seconds), 1st in High Jump (1.66m), 2nd in 200m sprint (27.71 seconds).
Laura Price (16 years girls) - 1st in 100m sprint (13.63 seconds), 1st in Javelin (33.99m), 1st in Shot Put (8.86m), 1st in Triple Jump (10.00m), 1st in Long Jump (4.48m), 1st in Discus (33.37m).
