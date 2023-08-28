Women of Woodchopping headed to the Woodstock Show

In 2011, when Ms Girvan first started competing, she was one of four competitors in Canberra and the only woman. Through the success of the Hall Axemen and WOW program, there are now 30 members with 40% of them being women. The WOW program has been instrumental in providing an alternative non-mainstream sport for women to feel seen, safe and included and continues to gain momentum. Four of the women attending Woodstock have joined the WOW program at various points over the last couple of years and are flourishing within the sport.