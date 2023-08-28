Cowra Guardian
Women of Woodchopping headed to the Woodstock Show

August 29 2023 - 8:22am
A brand new addition to the woodchopping program sees the Woodstock Memorial Show and Mid West Axemen's Association supporting WOW - Women of Woodchopping.

