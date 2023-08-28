Women of Woodchopping headed to the Woodstock Show

A brand new addition to the woodchopping program sees the Woodstock Memorial Show and Mid West Axemen's Association supporting WOW - Women of Woodchopping.
The WOW program was first launched in 2020 in the midst of world turmoil and has gone from strength to strength with support from the Hall & District Axemen's Club and South East Axemen's Association, with surrounding associations now also regularly adding women's events to their programs. Woodstock is the newest on the list of supporters.
A contingent of seven women from the national capital and surrounding areas are making the trek up on Father's Day to compete in the Inaugural Women's Underhand handicap, kindly sponsored by Cowra Gas. Making the journey are four women who also make up the majority of the Hall Axemen's committee, perhaps a first in the male-dominated woodchopping world!
Experienced competitor and head coach of the WOW program, Cheyanne Girvan, is also making the journey.
"I haven't been competing much this year due to illness, but adding a women's underhand to the program was enough to entice me out for the day. Associations and show societies should be supporting women's events wherever possible, and in return it's also important for us to show up and show people that we deserve to be here too."
In 2011, when Ms Girvan first started competing, she was one of four competitors in Canberra and the only woman. Through the success of the Hall Axemen and WOW program, there are now 30 members with 40% of them being women. The WOW program has been instrumental in providing an alternative non-mainstream sport for women to feel seen, safe and included and continues to gain momentum. Four of the women attending Woodstock have joined the WOW program at various points over the last couple of years and are flourishing within the sport.
Champion esky racer and fellow axewoman, Kylie Gillam is "delighted to see a women's event added to the program, particularly given the growing number of women participating in woodchopping. This gives all of us the opportunity to not only compete but also gain valuable skills and experience in our chosen sport alongside our fellow axemen and women."
The Hall Axemen competitors thank Cowra Gas, the Woodstock Memorial Show and the Mid West Axemen's Association for their new and continuing support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.