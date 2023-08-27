Missing Grenfell man found safe and well

A man reported missing in the states Central West has been located safe and well.
The 83-year-old man was last seen on Alexandra Street, Grenfell, on Saturday 26 August 2023.
When he could not be located, officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following extensive inquiries and a geotargeted message, the man was located at a hotel in Temora about 7.20pm this evening (Sunday 27 August 2023).
Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance
