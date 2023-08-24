Cowra Guardian
Police recover illegal tobacco, stolen motor bike and seize $10k in cash

Updated August 24 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:40pm
Police from Young have arrested three people, recovered a large amount of illegal tobacco, seized $10,000 cash and recovered at least one stolen motorbike.

Local News

