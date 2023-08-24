Police recover illegal tobacco, stolen motor bike and seize $10k in cash

Police from Young have arrested three people, recovered a large amount of illegal tobacco, seized $10,000 cash and recovered at least one stolen motorbike.
Police attached to the Young Police Sector made the arrests after conducted search warrants at three locations in the Weddin and Hilltops areas over the past week.
These search warrants are separate from the four search warrants and five arrests conducted in Young last month where a large amount of drugs and cash were seized.
During this week's search warrants three people were arrested and the following items were recovered.
If anyone has any information on these motorcycles and mountains bikes, they are asked to contact Young police.
If you wish to claim one of these bikes you will need to provide proof of ownership and or purchase.
As a result of the execution of the warrants a 32yo woman from Young was charged with seven offences including two offences of dealing in the proceeds of crime.
A 45 year-old Greenethorpe man was charged with three offences including drug supply and deal in the proceeds of crime.
A 24 year-old Harden man was charged with drug supply, goods in custody and possess prohibited weapon.
The message for anyone thinking it is a good idea to supply drugs, deal in stolen property or sell illegal tobacco is, "it is only a matter of time before we identify you and use all the powers, we have at our disposal to bring you before the courts."
