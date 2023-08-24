Midstate Electrical Contracting have been serving the people of Cowra and region since 1993 and they are celebrating their 30th Anniversary in business this month.
The owners of Midstate, Diane and Bruce White, are highly respected members of the Cowra community, providing services in all aspects of electrical trades.
Midstate Electrical is family run, with their son-in-law, Ricky Kemp managing the business.
"We've been in the electrical contracting business since 1962, when I was 21," co-owner Bruce White said.
"We opened up shop off of the Olympic Highway in September of '93," co-owner Diane White said.
"At the time, there was no other shop in town like this one," manager, Ricky Kemp said.
In recent years have Midstate Electrical moved their store to Redfern Street. "Moving the shop is probably one of our best memories. Now that we're not hidden, we get a lot more foot traffic, and as a small business, it's great to see," Mrs White said.
Midstate Electrical pride themselves in being a business that can provide a comprehensive range of services for the smallest domestic client to the largest industrial customer.
"There's always ups and down with a small business, but we've had steady progress," Mrs White said.
"What happens to the rural area, happens to everybody. Whether it be floods, droughts, or even the pandemic, if the area is having a bad time, so is everybody else, including business," he said.
Midstate Electrical has trained about 16 apprentices throughout their 30 years of business, some have even branched out and begun their own electrical businesses in the rural area.
"This business is our life," Mrs White said.
"We're at the shop all the time, and we enjoy it, we enjoy working in this community," she said.
"We'd like to thank all of our employees, as well as those that have worked with us in the past, and our clients that have stayed with us throughout the years," she said.
Midstate Electrical Contracting can cover all aspects of domestic, commercial, industrial and rural installations including pumping and irrigation controls, lateral move and centre pivot irrigators. They also have a highly efficient service team, on call, with a quick response time for fast, economical service.
