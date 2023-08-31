Stripes of unity: zebra ribbon

In a heart warming display of unity, the community is gearing up for a special event at the Aussie Hotel this Saturday, all in support of neuroendocrine cancer research and treatment.
"I just want to raise awareness about neuroendocrine cancer and help Ma (Nikki) feel like she's not alone," said Scott Death, who is motivated to make a difference.
Nikki Death was diagnosed with Grade 3 neuroendocrine cancer last September, and her battle has been marked by its rarity and complexity.
"My type of cancer is so rare that they don't know how to treat me; there isn't enough research due to lack of funding, and they don't believe that more chemotherapy would be beneficial," Nikki said.
The fundraiser kicks off at 2pm with small raffle prizes being drawn, accompanied by a full day of music, prizes, and activities.
Scott has taken his commitment a step further, pledging to shave his hair, beard, and even auction off an eyebrow to contribute to the cause.
"The fundraiser just brings awareness to it; it's not really a well-known cancer. Everybody knows about the pink ribbons, but not many people know about the zebra ribbon," he said.
"I also want to make sure that ma knows that she's not alone, that everyone is behind her and that in this family, nobody fights alone," he said.
Nikki and her husband, Wayne Death, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends and family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.