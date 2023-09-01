Cowra Guardian
Much loved service turns 70

September 1 2023 - 1:09pm
On National Meals on Wheels Day (Wednesday August 30) the iconic and much loved meal delivery service, Meals on Wheels, is celebrating 70 years of delivering more than just a meal to older locals.

Local News

