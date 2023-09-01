Much loved service turns 70

On National Meals on Wheels Day (Wednesday August 30) the iconic and much loved meal delivery service, Meals on Wheels, is celebrating 70 years of delivering more than just a meal to older locals.
With the support of tens of thousands of dedicated volunteers, Meals on Wheels not only delivers delicious and nutritious meals to the doors of older Australians, but also helps combat social isolation - a national health and wellbeing issue among those aged over 65 and a risk factor for poor health and premature death.
Chair of Meals on Wheels Australia, Paul Sadler says the 70 year milestone is something to be truly proud of, as well as the many ways that Meals on Wheels supports communities, far beyond delivering food.
"One thing that has remained clear over Meals on Wheels' 70 years is that the service we provide with the support of committed volunteers, is vital," he said.
"As we learnt from the subsequent Meals on Wheels Social Impact Report, released by Huber Social, the Meals on Wheels model and out volunteers are critical in supporting older people to live well, meet their nutritional needs, their dietary and eating preferences, providing necessary social connection, as well as carrying out lifesaving wellbeing checks at every visit.
"It's all of this that sets Meals on Wheels apart and makes it such a crucial service for communities and older Australians right across the nation. What we do certainly goes beyond delivering a meal to someone's door," Mr Sadler said.
Cowra's Meals on Wheels service has been operating in Cowra since 1959 and is one of the longest, most recognized services in the area.
Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels Food Service Inc. is a non-profit incorporated organisation that provides services including: Food options, home delivered nutritional meals, social support under the Commonwealth Home Support Programme to frail, aged people, people with disabilities and their carers and people who are at risk of appropriate nutritional intake in the Cowra and Weddin areas. The Commonwealth Home support program in Funded by the Department of Health.
