Magpies one step closer to a grand final spot

The Cowra Magpies have earned themselves a week off from football and are a step closer to a Peter McDonald First Division premiership grand final spot.
In week one of the semi-finals involving teams from both Group 10 and Group 11 the Magpies took on Dubbo Macquarie for the first time this season, running out winners 22-16.
Macquarie will now face the Mudgee Dragons this weekend in an elimination semi final at Pioneer Oval, Parkes on Saturday.
On the other side of the draw Group 10 sides Blayney and Bathurst St Pats clash at Wade Park in Orange on Sunday, the winner taking on Cowra in a Grand Final qualifier the following weekend.
The winner of the Macquarie and Mudgee game takes on Dubbo CYMS in the other grand final qualifier.
"It was a very tough game," Magpies captain coach Will Ingram said after last weekend's win.
"The physicality and what was on offer if we did win meant they bought their best effort," he said.
"We had our ups and down in the game, held on and came back with the win.
"Darcy Howard had a good game, he scored a couple of tries.
"Sam Ingram got us back into the game when we were down to score a try and level it up.
"And our control at the back end from Jack Nobes and Thomas Rose set us up for the win."
With the week off Ingram said the Magpies will train as usual this week "nursing those boys" with injuries through until the next game.
"We'll just keep preparing as we have done for the last eight weeks or so.
"We're just going to try and keep our routine as normal as possible for next two weeks."
Looking ahead Ingram isn't too concerned who the Magpies play next.
"If we play our best footy, I'm confident we can get the win," he said.
"If we play our style of football, we'll get there, we just need to make sure we're not getting complacent and do the little things right to set up that grand final place."
On the injury front Ingram said the side came through last weekend's match unscathed except "for a few bumps and bruises, but we've got a couple of weeks to get over that".
"I'm hoping we'll be at full strength, Daniel Hatch needs some treatment for an ankle injury and hopefully blokes out for work can work around that to be available," he said.
Other semi finals this weekend see, on Saturday in first grade Parkes taking on Wellington, Forbes meeting Mudgee in the under 178s and Bathurst St Pats playing Forbes in League Tag.
In Orange on Sunday Orange Hawks and Bathurst Panthers meet in first grade, Dubbo CYMS and Orange CYMS clash in the juniors and Mudgee meets Dubbo CYMS in League Tag.
