Capturing a moment in time

Cowra's response to local girl, Ellie Carpenter, featuring in the Matilda's football side for the FIFA World Cup Semi-finals has been captured for posterity by the National Library of Australia.
Photographer, Sam Russell, was engaged by the National Library, Canberra as part of a project to capture how schools, shops, business and people generally responded to the FIFA World Cup.
Ms Russell visited Cowra and Grenfell to photograph the response prior to the World Cup semi final against England on Wednesday, August 15.
The Cowra Guardian window was one of the shopfronts captured in Cowra with pages displayed telling the Ellie Carpenter story.
Explaining the project the Library's senior advisor, Curatorial and Collection Research, Bronwyn Ryan, said "the National Library has a proactive collection stream, and events of national importance to Australians are identified by a team at the beginning of the year as significant for capture".
"We identified the FIFA World Cup early on for its importance to not only soccer but women's sport, and initially wanted to capture Australia's response to the World Cup and women's sport, and then the Matilda's," she said.
Strategically, Cowra and Grenfell were the only two places outside of metropolitan areas to be photographed because of their proximity to Canberra and their two Matilda's players, Ellie Carpenter of Cowra and Clare Hunt of Grenfell.
Other photographers were engaged in the major metropolitan centres of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth to capture the crowds, fan sites, the diversity of the crowds - different genders and age groups, and how the cities responded as well to each game.
"As an aside, it was really interesting to see how many people were there at the first game, to then semi finals where other stadiums were opened, its been really interesting to see the momentum and the galvanisation of the nation really," Ms Ryan said.
"The aim of taking the photographs is to provide documentary evidence of how we live today, how we celebrate, how we dress, the look of the town or city.
"The photos we capture will be important when people look back on this event and how we live at this time," she said.
A selection of 15-20 photographs will now be accepted into the National Libraries Collection from Cowra and Grenfell where they will be catalogued and can be researched forever more.
The photographs are not the only thing to be collected in relation to the FIFA World Cup.
Ms Ryan said, "We also collect web sites and there has been a whole lot of web sites collected related to FIFA, a whole lot of ephemera - posters, tickets, and also published works being a library, and archive collections.
"So there are a lot of formats we collect and the photographs are just one of those formats."
A description including title, date and caption will accompany the photographs when they are admitted into the collection.
They will have catalogue numbers relating them to other items in the World Cup collection for future research.
"It is not just the photographs our users and the general public can then go down different paths to see the other formats that we collect, we have that cross section, that makes them (the photographs) a really valuable resource," she said.
