It's show time at Woodstock on Fathers Day with something for everyone

The annual show is an important part of the cultural life in the small village of Woodstock and surrounds, and has been for decades now.
The show provides the community with the opportunity to reflect on its values and aspirations; celebrate achievements ranging from excellence in prime lamb breeding to the beauty of a delicate piece of embroidery; and enjoy a break from the routine of everyday life.
To this day the show continues as a place of work and leisure, education and entertainment.
The show reflects a longstanding commitment to a set of core values: pride in traditional rural industries, competition, collaboration, progress and the interdependence of town and country.
It gives local community groups the Woodstock Swimming Pool, the opportunity to raise funds for their benefit on show day and contributes annually to the ongoing overhead costs of the Woodstock Memorial Hall, and in more recent times has facilitated the ongoing restoration of the Walli Memorial Hall.
People of all ages and from all walks of life, whether city or country, enjoy attending this annual event.
While the young (and young at heart) look forward to the fairy floss and a dagwood dog, show bags of goodies and the fun of sideshow alley, other people enjoy the agricultural and industrial exhibits, entertainment or main ring features.
Many in the community of course are involved as exhibitors, entrants or judges in show competitions.
One thing that's for sure - there is something for everyone at Woodstock on Sunday September 3.
Audiences' will be captivated by the action of the traditional woodchopping event, speed shearing, vintage tractor pulls, ring events, working heavy horses, cattle and sheep, wool, and pavilion exhibits.
Visitors to the show will be able to witness all of these events in close proximity to the action at no additional cost.
There will be loads of fun activities for the entire family.
For Dad there is loads of horsepower, diesel and dust.
For Mum, traditional pavilion exhibits and a market laneway, plus coffee.
For the children, Miss Laura's Magic Show will run throughout the day.
Old Kentucky Animal Nursery for the up close and personal experience with something cute and cuddly.
There will also be face painting, horse drawn carriage rides, sideshow alley and loads of free novelty events.
Swift Stunt Simulators will be located in the higher decibel end of the ground for those interested in wheelie action.
A stationary stunt machine focusing on wheelies.
A feature attraction this year will be Peter Hodge from Victoria with his camels.
Free camel rides throughout the day, something not witnessed or experienced in the village before.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.