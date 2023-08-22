Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cowra winner at Narromine meeting

Updated August 22 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronald Simpson finished with a winning treble at Narromine on Sunday.
Ronald Simpson finished with a winning treble at Narromine on Sunday.

Family and friends travelled from the north west at Brewarrina to watch Ronald Simpson in action and the talented young apprentice did not disappoint when he rode a winning treble including Notabadidea in the Cup, on Sunday at Narromine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.