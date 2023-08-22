Cowra winner at Narromine meeting

Family and friends travelled from the north west at Brewarrina to watch Ronald Simpson in action and the talented young apprentice did not disappoint when he rode a winning treble including Notabadidea in the Cup, on Sunday at Narromine.
Simpson is apprenticed to Clint Lundholm and the Dubbo trainer supplied the three winners, Zap Yah, Skyforger and the eight year old gelding Notabadidea.
Since coming to Clint Lundholm in 2021 from Randwick stables, Notabadidea had raced consistently with good performances including wins in the Gilgandra Cup and Coonabarabran Cup and good standard races at Wellington and Dubbo.
With a good crowd in attendance, Canberra galloper She's All In led the Scone trained Two Big Fari in the run to the hometurn with Notabadidea racing in the middle of the field in the 1600 metres Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Narromine Gold Cup.
Ronald Simpson gained an uninterrupted run on the inside and Notabadidea ($6) finished gamely to win by 3/4 length from Two Big Fari (Madeline Owen, $4.80 equal favourite) and She's All In (Braith Nock, $10).
Debutante Zap Yah ($3.50) and Skyforger ($4.20) both won by narrow margins after Ronald Simpson made perfectly timed runs from the back of the field in the 1100 metres Nutrien Ag Solutions Country Boosted Maiden Handicap and 1200 metres Narromine Shire Council Class 1 Handicap, respectively.
Prominent Scone based trainer Rod Northam won the 1300 metres Douglas Egan Memorial Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap with the well performed Fabulous Choice.
Local winners are always popular on Cup day and it was a double for father and daughter, the Narromine based trainers Wayne Collison and Kylie Kennedy.
Sent for a spell after a debut start in November, the Wayne Collison trained Heza Comet was set for a a bold showing in the 800 metres Macquarie Clothing Maiden Handicap.
Following a good run when second to Divine Sinner at Dubbo, the Kylie Kennedy trained Lipstick Lil (Will Stanley, $3.30 fav.) charged home from off the pace to win the 1300 metres AG Auto Spark Benchmark 58 Handicap.
A field of speedsters lined up for the feature sprint the 800 metres QUBE Agri Benchmark 66 Handicap and turning for home it was The Big Seal, Bold Offa and Just A Flash vying for the lead.
Owned by Harry Barclay and Mrs Barclay from Warren and trained at Dubbo by Brett Robb, Castlebar Road (Grant Buckley, $5.50) swept down the outside for victory.
Cowra trainer Barry Wall produced Yael's Delight, winner of the 1300 metres Geronimo Farm Equipment Maiden Plate with Mathew Cahill in the saddle.
Dubbo trainer Michael Lunn might have a handy stayer on his hands in the lightly raced four year old mare Our City.
