Season over for Cowra Eagles after semi loss to Orange Emus

Updated August 22 2023 - 1:33pm, first published August 21 2023 - 1:45pm
"You never come over to Orange expecting an easy game," Cowra captain Cooper Sullivan told Cluch TV after his side's 32-6 loss at the hands of Orange Emus in the Blowes Cup preliminary final on Saturday.

