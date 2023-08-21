Season over for Cowra Eagles after semi loss to Orange Emus

"You never come over to Orange expecting an easy game," Cowra captain Cooper Sullivan told Cluch TV after his side's 32-6 loss at the hands of Orange Emus in the Blowes Cup preliminary final on Saturday.
The loss signalled the end of what had been a late season revival for the Cowra Eagles who fielded a youthful team this season after a significant loss of players pre-season.
Cowra and the Emus had met three times previously in the regular season with the Emus coming out on top on two occasions and the Eagles recording one win, the last time the two sides met in late July.
That match marked the second win in a purple patch of form the Eagles which saw them win four of their last five matches including a 37-21 win over the Dubbo Kangaroos in the first week of the semi finals.
It didn't look promising for the Eagles on Saturday when central west fullback Noah Ryan failed to run out with the side at the start of play.
And it got worse from there as the Cowra side struggled to get across the advantage line and had difficulty securing clean ball at the lineout for most of the match.
Ryan eventually took to the field midway through the second half with a thigh heavily strapped.
He was obviously playing on one leg, failing to have any impact.
"You take a few key players out of a team and it definitely affects (the result)," Sullivan said.
"Their kicking, they do a very good job on it and capitlized in the second half.
"Good luck to the two teams playing in the big dance, we'll try and do it next year," Sullivan said.
The Eagles opened the scoring with a penalty goal to Michael Millar but the Cowra lead was short lived with Emus scoring the opening try through Harry Cummins before Millar put the Eagles back in front courtesy of another penalty.
It was unfortunately the final time the Eagles would hold the lead in the match, Emus constantly pressuring Cowra's line and adding a further four tries to the scoresheet on their way to a comfortable victory.
Emus captain Sam Greatbatch told Cluch TV "I have no words. We've worked so hard this year".
"Just to be able to get to the GF, I'm so proud of the boys.
"Today was unreal Cowra gave us everything, they're big boys. They hurt us all game.
"Our lineout was unreal today, our scrums were pretty good. Everything just turned around for us in the second half," Greathbach said.
The grand final will take place on Saturday, August 26.
