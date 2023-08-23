AFL Blues stamp their authority

The Cowra Blues have avenged their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Parkes Panthers to be the first team into the 2023 Tier 2 Central West AFL grand final.
When the two sides last met the Blues suffered a final minute defeat, their first and only loss of the regular season, at the hands of the Panthers.
At Geoff Day Oval in a grand final qualifier on Saturday it was an entirely different story with the Blues running out 8.12-60 winners over Parkes 4.3-27.
The Blues opened the scoring with six behinds to Parkes' one behind in the first quarter, the two teams going to the first break with Cowra up 6.0-6 to 0.1-1
Tom Thaux finally broke the shackles for the home side with the first major of the game in the second quarter and Cowra were out to a more comfortable lead 1.6 -13 to Parkes 0.1-1.
In a dominant second quarter the Blues restricted Parkes to just a handful of shots on goal with the visitors recording their first major of the game and a single behind as the Blues got under the skin of the Parkes attack. Blair Holgate, Mark Hyland and Frank Bright had particular success in distracting the Parkes attack.
Just before the break Shane McVeety snapped a quick goal for Cowra to stretch the lead to Cowra 2.9-21 to Parkes 1.2-8.
At the break Blues coach Frank Bright reminded his players of the importance of structure.
"Something is going amiss, we rectify it right here," he told the Blues.
"We're playing really good footy, the pressure is through the roof.
"This is semi final football, you're not going to have as much time to get rid of the ball, but our skills today are terrible," he said, reflected by the side's poor conversion rate in front of goal.
"We are missing a lot of passes," he said, asking his side to kick the ball downfield more often.
"The ball is much better 50 (metres) down the field.
"The game should be well and truly over. The problem with this team is that if you give them a sniff, they'll take it. They proved that three weeks ago," Bright said.
When play resumed Parkes were first to score, adding a behind to their total before it was Bright himself who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck for Cowra's third major, marking a kick in front of goal.
Cowra then added their fourth, off the back of a 50 penalty, to defender Jack Stott.
Parkes hit right back with a major to keep themselves in the game before Tom Thaux delivered for Nathan Worth to score from close range.
And just when Cowra looked in total control they paid for poor disciple and instead of kicking for goal gave away a 50 penalty allowing Parkes to mark in front and add an extra six points to their total taking the score to 5.10-40 to 3.3-21.
As he did after half time Bright opened the scoring for Cowra in the final quarter. When he scored again shortly after the game was out of reach for Parkes.
Nathan Worth kicked another for Cowra before Parkes, courtesy of another 50 metre penalty, finished off the major scoring for the match.
