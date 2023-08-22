Balloon festivities to be extended

Plans are well in hand to extend the program of the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge from five to nine days next year.
The program will run from Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 28 aligning it with school holidays.
Balloon Challenge Chairman, Tom Beath, said he and the new committee elected last month, are keen to expand the program to take advantage of the opportunity school holidays present to provide more family friendly activities and joy flights.
"We are looking to really engage with families by building the program to include family friendly activities for every day of the fiesta.
"Planning for the full program is still underway but we are hoping to open on the Friday night, April 20 with a live band at the Showground.
"On the Saturday there will be the street parade along with markets and family activities at the showground.
"We're planning to book another live band to perform at the Showground on Saturday evening, in the lead up to the annual Balloon Glow at 7pm. The band will return to perform after the Balloon Glow to keep our guests entertained into the night." Tom said.
The Canowindra Balloon Challenge committee headed up by Tom also comprises Susan Clark, Kim Roberts, Michelle Fisher, Annette Thomas, and Alan and Kerry Joyce.
Tom has been involved in helping set-up and run the event since 2019 and is keen to see it grow next year. He is also the President of the Canowindra Services Club, major sponsors of the Canowindra Balloon Challenge for the past three years.
"The Balloon Challenge is a terrific event and attracts visitors to Canowindra from as far a field as Victoria, South Australia and Queensland and interstate and international competitors.
"The Showground is full with over 100 tents and caravaners present and its really a credit to Canowindra with a population of just over 2,000, that we have an event capable of drawing in over 10,000 visitors." He said.
The Canowindra Balloon Challenge committee meets on the second Monday of the month, 6pm at the Canowindra Services Club.
The committee is keen to hear suggestions from people on what they would like to see included in the program next year and comments can be left on the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge facebook page.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.