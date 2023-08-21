Canola Field Tours
August 26
Be transported to our fields of Gold with Ideal Tours where you will be shown into a large field of Canola with an opportunity to take photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the regions stunning landscape. You will be given an Info pack with detail about the production of Canola and when the tour is complete, you will be offered a wine tasting experience back at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre (18+) where you will be able to sample several of Cowra's local wines.
Scenic Canola Flights
August 26 - October 2
Take a scenic flight with Fly Oz and enjoy the picturesque birds eye views our countryside has to offer. Flight options include: 30 min 45 min 60min and 90 mins. Please select your preferred Date and Fly Oz Cowra will be in touch with you to arrange the flight time.
Cowra Train Rides
August 26 27
Running the last Saturday and Sunday of each month, view the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two R cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back
Cowra Railway Station Open Day
August 27
Join them at The Cowra Railway Station as they host their monthly Open Day, on the last Sunday of each month from 9am - 3pm.
Spring Wine Tour & BBQ
September 2
Departs from Cowra Visitor Information Centre. Visit Rosnay Organic, sampling some of the finest organic wines in the region along with local produce samples and **Gourmet BBQ LUNCH** @ Rosnay. Take in the views overlooking the Canowindra Valley from their newly opened deck. You will then be transported to Wallington Wines where you will taste several stunning organic wines under the vine covered pergola. Wallington Wines are an award winning vineyard set amongst the vines overlooking the stunning Bald Hill. You will have the opportunity to purchase wine along the way so be sure to stock up.
75th annual Woodstock Memorial Show
September 3
SAVE THE DATE Sunday September 3, 2023 for the Woodstock Memorial Show Inc.The Walli Hall will celebrate 100 years, it has withstood two relocations in its lifetime. Pavilion sections will include feature classes celebrating this milestone. Be sure to get involved !A classic country show with all the classics in action a speedshear event, woodchopping, chainsaw racing, heavy horses, ring events, car, ute and bike show, pavilion exhibits, logsnigging, ploughing, and a market laneway full of makers.An affordable day out for the entire family with the gate entry for all children under 15 years FREE, pensioners $5, adults $10.
