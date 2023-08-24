Cowra Guardian
No more early starts after 38 years of sharing the news

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 24 2023 - 1:01pm
Margo and Bob Vidulich with the article that appeared in the Cowra Guardian when they first bought the Cowra Newsagency in 1985.
Margo and Bob Vidulich with the article that appeared in the Cowra Guardian when they first bought the Cowra Newsagency in 1985.

After 38 years in business the Vidulich family will close the doors of the Kendal Street Newsagency for the last time on Sunday, September 3, reluctantly saying goodbye to their loyal and valued customers.

Local News

