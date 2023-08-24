No more early starts after 38 years of sharing the news

After 38 years in business the Vidulich family will close the doors of the Kendal Street Newsagency for the last time on Sunday, September 3, reluctantly saying goodbye to their loyal and valued customers.
Bob and Margo Vidulich bought the business in 1985 from Tom and Joan Wilson.
They had been on the lookout for a country newsagency after running a Hallmark Card and Gift Shop at Randwick in Sydney for five and a half years.
When the Cowra Newsagency came up they jumped at the opportunity, moving to Cowra with Margo's mother, Greta, and their infant daughter, Kate, taking up residence above the shop.
"I always loved the industry, it was very dynamic, good to be involved in back in the old days," Bob said.
"Now times are tough, people can read newspapers on their phones and buy papers anywhere.
"Electronics have simply taken over, we've recognised that and have just decided to move on while we have our good health and a sense of humour.
"We've certainly enjoyed the business, the country lifestyle and most importantly our customers.
"But we won't miss getting up and having to be here, or the paper deliveries which our customers will now have to organise for themselves," Bob said.
"Cowra has been good to us, our three children have grown up here and gone on to pursue their own careers," Margo said.
"Kate is in America and working as a physiologist and copy writer in the health industry, James qualified as a chef in Sydney before returning to Cowra six years ago to work in the newsagency, and Angus works in finance and lives in Sydney.
"We are now looking forward to our first family Christmas without the newsagency."
For Margo retirement presents the opportunity to finally unpack fully into the home they moved into 13 years ago, and then to enjoy more family time and being a grandma.
She agrees she won't miss having to get out of bed early to be at the newsagency, or meeting Government deadlines on paperwork.
Bob intends to play golf, concentrating on getting his handicap down.
Travel is also on the cards with a visit to Croatia, including the Isle of Brac, to explore Bob's family heritage.
And they are both ready to throw their support behind son James, as he now follows his dream to be a chef at restaurant, Oak on Kendal, when it opens later this year.
The couple recall some of their most memorable moments in the newsagency as 1987 when Georgina Watmore and Catherina Holmes were murdered, "we received calls from media all over Australia, at all hours, looking for information." Bob recalls.
The Olympic Games torch relay in August 1999 was a highlight, while the Silverchair concert won by their son Angus and Cassie Beecher in a competition on Triple J in 2007, rates highly.
Lottery wins have also been impressive over the years with the first major win through the Vidulich owned newsagency being $500,000 in 1987 and a $1 million win in 2017, along with numerous smaller wins over the years.
The Vidulichs are planning a barbeque on Sunday, September 3, at the newsagency to say a final farewell to their many clients who are all welcome.
