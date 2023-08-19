Junior Magpies putting a smile on the faces and guernseys on the back of juniors in Fiji

If you holiday in the Yasawa Islands of Fiji don't be surprised if you come across a Wallaby, Kangaroo, Colt or a Bear.
You won't encounter the actual animal, but you might just see an aspiring young footballer wearing a Cowra Junior Rugby League Wallaby, Kangaroo, Colt or Bear guernsey after Cowra's rapidly growing junior Fijian fan base received near guernseys from the Cowra club last week.
The football jumpers were dropped off in Fiji by Cowra's Gunn and Taylor families earlier this month.
"Realising that this year we had upgraded all our junior Colts, Bears, Kangaroos and Wallabies guernseys to the new revamped Superhero themed tops, I thought I would discuss with our committee the option of sending them with us to Fiji," Junior magpies president Justin Gunn said.
The committee, Justin said "jumped all over the idea saying let's make it happen".
The club also threw in some new balls and boxes of cones to help the kids out further to make sure they were fully kitted to train and play.
"We sent some over a few years ago," Justin said.
"I go to Fiji a fair bit and I've seen first hand the stuff they don't have. The struggle to get gear, no one plays in shoes and they struggle for gear.
"I knew we had a pile of stuff there and went to the junior meeting and mentioned we had a pile of stuff.
"The committee jumped all over it, they were keen as.
"We bagged everything up and I managed to get on to Man (Amenayasi Aditagane) who came to Cowra and played rugby league (and union) and he put us on to his cousin, " Justin said.
"He told us of his cousin, Lovonawaqa Nasau's local school in the Yasawa Islands didn't have any gear."
The school is a long way from the Fiji mainland which posed an unexpected problem for the Gunns and Taylor.
With weather not great during their visit they had to leave the gear behind for it to be delivered after they returned home.
"I left them with Lovonawaqa to deliver when he could," Justin said.
The gear was delivered last week, just in time for the kids to use them for an upcoming carnival.
"I have been advised that their big carnival starts in a week or so and they will be wearing the mighty Magpies guernseys at it," Justin said.
Another set of Magpie junior jumpers will soon be delivered to another remote school in Fiji, the delivery being delayed by a road being washed out.
"It's just a great thing," Justin said.
"They were just over the moon. You don't realise what this has done for them. They've never had any tops to play in.
"We've been through the floods, as a club we struggled but we've managed to take something good out of it and make someone else's community a bit better.
"As an entire club, the players, the committee, the parents, the supporters, the referees, and the local community of Cowra, we can all give ourselves a small pat on the back for enabling this great thing we have done.
"It's just a good thing that has put a smile on everyone's face. It makes you feel good," Justin said.
