Cowra's Youth Peace Award returns for 2023

The bi-annual Cowra Youth Peace Award returns for 2023.
An initiative of the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell Association in partnership with Cowra Council and the Rotary Club Of Cowra, the award aims to recognise young people in the Cowra Shire who have demonstrated strong community leadership and embody the ideals of peace through their actions and relationships with others.
The award is open to nominees aged 14 to 25 years of age who live, work or study in the Cowra Shire.
Online nominations are now open. You can find the nomination form by googling 2023 Cowra Peace Award.
Nominations will be accepted until September 6.
Award nominees will be invited to attend the 2023 Cowra Peace Day Dinner for the award presentation as guests of the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell Association.
For further information, please contact Council's Community Development team on 6340 2064 or email: communityprojects@cowra.nsw.gov.au
