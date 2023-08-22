Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra's Youth Peace Award returns for 2023

August 23 2023 - 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra mayor Bill West with 2021 Cowra Youth Peace Award winner Stassi Austin. File photo
Cowra mayor Bill West with 2021 Cowra Youth Peace Award winner Stassi Austin. File photo

The bi-annual Cowra Youth Peace Award returns for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.