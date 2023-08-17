McPherson vets winner three shots clear

On August 17, 2023, there were 35 Cowra veterans to play their nine hole stableford competition starting from the 10th tee, who enjoyed excellent weather conditions, but once again the players faced slick rolling conditions on the greens which added to the number of putts taken on some of the sloping greens.
Jeffrey Macpherson mastered the conditions on the nine holes to be the clear winner of the Veterans event with 20 stableford points ahead of the next best score of 17 points for 5 players.
Based on a countback Les Pinkerton was awarded second place.
VETERANS 9 HOLE EVENT
The eight prize winners are listed in their stableford score order of merit, with their stableford scores for the nine holes and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Jeffrey Macpherson (13).
17 Les Pinkerton (26).
17 Dom Rocavert (27).
17 Terry Winwood-Smith (14).
17 John Holmes (18).
17 Colin Ridding (20).
16 John Herrett (19).
15 Neil Hayes (24)*.
*On a countback five others with 15 points.
These prize winners will have their veteran 18 hole handicaps reduced by three, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
The Cowra Veteran Golf competitions are open to registered members who have reached 55 years of age for their annual Veteran's renewal fee of $20 which is now due.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The prize winners were:
1st Mark Edwards 37 (points).
2nd Kevin Wright 37.
3rd Les Pinkerton 35.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Jeffrey Macpherson 33, David Spolding 33, Colin Ridding 32, Lester Black 32, Neil Hayes 32.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson, won by Kevin Wright 265cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd, won by Robert Morgan 38cm.
