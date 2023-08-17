Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

MacPherson vets winner three shots clear

By Lester Black
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:30am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On August 17, 2023, there were 35 Cowra veterans to play their nine hole stableford competition starting from the 10th tee, who enjoyed excellent weather conditions, but once again the players faced slick rolling conditions on the greens which added to the number of putts taken on some of the sloping greens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.