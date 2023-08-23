Canobolas Zone commander warns of intense fire season ahead

An intense grass fire season is being anticipated by Canobolas Rural Fire Zone District Manager, Brett Bowden.
Mr Bowden warned, "After three wetter than average summers there's a lot more grass fuel on the ground and while this may look good now while green, it will soon dry off through the warmer months".
"So we expect the grass fire season to be more intense this year," he said.
"Grass fires are easily ignited, the occurrence of ignition is more frequent and they can travel quickly in hot and windy conditions.
"Adding to concerns for grasslands is the El Nino event expected to be declared soon, bringing with it typically a hotter, dryer season.
"We expect grass fires to be our biggest problem through the coming fire danger period which starts on October 1 and runs through to March 31," Mr Bowden said.
He urged local residents to prepare their properties now by reducing fire loads through grazing, slashing, spraying, cleaning up around yards, fence lines and boundaries.
"We also urge people to pay attention to weather conditions and check fire danger ratings every day.
"A new fire danger rating system is now in place with just four ratings of moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic - which we hope we don't see.
"When the rating is moderate or extreme there should be no outdoor activities like welding, slashing or grinder use that can ignite fires. Last season a fencing contractor started a significant fire while welding.
"People should also download the Hazards NSW app to their phones (formerly Fires Near Me) set their location and an alert zone of say 10 kilometres of their residential address. This will allow them to receive notifications of nearby fires and information on what they need to do.
"If they are travelling they can set the app to give them advice on the area they are visiting.
"Across the Canobolas Zone, we have already carried out 11 hazard reductions preparing for the season ahead and we are just waiting for the right conditions to continue burn plans through September.
"If people see smoke rising in coming weeks they should check the Hazards NSW app to make sure the burn is a hazard reduction.
"Generally speaking around Cowra local brigades have been doing their pre-season preparations working towards the summer and been kept busy attending incidents like road accidents, assisting with grass and pile burns.
"In late February we had a significant fire near Cowra which required heavy land and aviation support to bring it under control over several days, I certainly hope we don't see something to that extent again this year. Cowra is blessed having an air base with a contracted fire fighting company in Fred Fahey Aerial Services." Mr Bowden said.
He also reminded people they would need permits to burn during the Bush Fire Danger period October 1 to March 31.
The Canobolas Zone is located in the Central West of NSW and combines the Rural Fire Districts of Blayney, Cowra, Cabonne and Orange.
The Zone covers 10,636 square km including 310 square km under the control of State Forests and 354 square km of National Park. The area is predominately undulating agricultural grasslands with the majority of cropping carried out in the in the Cowra District and in the western side of the Zone in the Cabonne area.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
