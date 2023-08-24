Preserving the legacy of Cowra Lions for future generations

The Cowra Lions Club has taken a significant step towards ensuring the preservation of its cherished legacy.
In a considered decision, the Cowra Lions Club has entrusted its historic Charter document which was prepared in 1961, to the Cowra and District Historical Society.
The club hopes the move will safeguard the Charter document for future generations.
This document, granted to the club by the Lions International Office in Chicago, USA, not only captures a specific moment in time but also bears the names of the visionary 38 foundation members, many of whom played instrumental roles in shaping the local community.
Lions President, Milton Barnett, expressed the sentiment held by the Cowra Lions Club, stating, "This document embodies the essence of our club's inception and holds the spirit of our founding members. We hold it dear, because it not only commemorates a significant day but also recognises the contributions of individuals who were prominent figures within the town and district."
The Cowra and District Historical Society, custodians of Cowra's heritage, warmly welcomed the responsibility of ensuring the Charter's safekeeping.
The Society's president Ray Walsh, said, "We are honoured to accept the stewardship of this Charter document. It is a testament to our shared history and a tribute to the commitment of the Cowra Lions Club".
"We will treat it with the utmost care and proudly display it when required at significant community events," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.