A proud Matilda dad, Scott Carpenter, reflects on a 'rollercoaster' of emotions

'A rollercoaster of emotions' - the words Scott Carpenter uses to describe watching his daughter Ellie compete for the Matilda's in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Ellie is currently one of the most recognisable faces in Australia and last Saturday was one of the seven Matilda's players who converted from the penalty spot to progress the side to last night's World Cup semi final against England.
Win or lose last night's encounter Scott describes Ellie's time with the Australian side as "very special" and for him, at times "emotional" and "gut wrenching".
As an attacking defender Ellie wasn't a player most would have expected to see step up to take one of Saturday's penalty attempts, but Scott told the Cowra Guardian he wasn't surprised when she did.
"She did tell me a couple of weeks ago that she said to the coach (Tony Gustavsson) she was happy to do it," Scott said.
Ellie, with the ball in hand, walking to the penalty sent Scott through a rollercoaster of emotions.
"I was so nervous for her," Scott said.
"For a while I couldn't watch. I couldn't not watch, I didn't want to not watch. I knew I'd kick myself if I didn't.
"It was a fantastic result, very exciting."
Exciting times that began nearly 20 years ago when a young Ellie and her brother Jeremy pulled on a pair of soccer boots and began their soccer journey with the Cowra Junior Soccer Club.
While Ellie is currently in the headlines Jeremy has also played at an elite level playing in Portugal and Germany before returning to Australia during COVID.
He's currently taking a break from the game returning to study and working in finance and Crypto.
As is the case for most who reach the highest levels in sport the journey for the Carpenter family hasn't been an easy one.
In the early years multiple days of travel to Canberra for training was common.
Regionally two people who had an influence on both Ellie and Jeremy's development, Scott said, were Orange's Glenn Stedman and Young's Jim Glasheen.
"Glenn was really good and Jim Glasheen, they were guys involved through Football NSW who we used to travel to Orange and Young to train with at satellite camps when the kids were very young."
Luckily for the Matilda's Cowra wasn't the start and the end of the journey for Ellie with the Carpenter family making the sacrifice to travel in search of extra opportunities.
"You've got to make some sacrifices, look outside your bubble, take those risks and sacrifice different things," Scott said.
"We look back at it now and see what the kids have achieved and we're happy with where they're at and what they have done. What Ellie has done has exceeded expectations, especially at the age she is.
"It's exciting times, the girls are in a space we probably haven't seen before for women in sport.
"For Ellie to be part of that generation is an exciting moment. I'm obviously as proud as punch as a dad.
"There are kids everywhere with the Carpenter name on their backs, boys and girls everywhere, it's really exciting. I'm glad she's part of it and we're getting to see it.
"Five or 10 years ago you would never have thought anything like this was possible," Scott said.
He recalls seeing the Matilda's play when Ellie was in her early teens before a crowd of hundreds rather than the current tens of thousands of spectators they are attracting.
Saturday's game was watched by an audience of millions with 49,000 at a packed Brisbane Stadium for the win.
Ten years ago the Matilda's took on Brazil in a two match series in the same city, attracting a crowd of 2583. For the second game of the series organisers made the decision to shut the stadium to the public.
Seven players from those games, Emily Van Egmond, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Clare Polkinghorne, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold are part of the current squad.
"The transition that they would have seen is amazing," Scott said.
"What women's sport has become is next level, its really exciting times. You see hoards of people gathering and celebrating in the venues off-site. It's really got that atmosphere of a world cup of sport - it's just crazy.
"We've been fortunate to travel around the country and watch all the games.
"I've been to the France World Cup, the Brazil Olympics but this one on home soil is really special. You can share it with family and friends.
"And people who can't make the games, they're having parties at home, celebrating and cheering.
"A lot of these girls now are names on faces. There's no more walking through an airport and not being recognised. They've taken the nation by storm.
"If they get through to the final it is going to be one of those events where people will be saying 'remember where you were' like the America's Cup and Cathy Freeman."
"The fans that they have reached is next level," he said.
Fingers crossed that level didn't end on Wednesday night and we're celebrating another Matilda's win today.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
