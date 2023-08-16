Peel rides back-to-back Louth Cup winners

Jockey Wendy Peel has won the last two Louth Cups on Austin and Valadyium however the wins have been four years apart.
No, the Louth Cup is not an Olympic Games event, the reason for the four year gap being the planned annual Louth meetings were abandoned in 2000, 2021 and 2022 due to either the COVID pandemic or wet weather.
The much anticipated return to racing at the iconic Outback meeting attracted a probable record crowd of around 5,000 on Saturday and it was a thrilling finish to the 2,000 metres Nutrien Walsh Hughes-Don Lelievre Memorial Louth Cup.
Beg Me led around the hometurn from Costas and Valadyium and it then became great battle down the straight between those three gallopers.
Finishing slightly the better, Valadyium (Wendy Peel, $3.60 favourite) won by 3/4 length from Beg Me (Ken Dunbar, $4.40) with a short half head to Costas (Jake Barrett, $4.40).
Wendy Peel then gave the Connie Greig trained Merdeka (($2.20 fav.) a nice run before winning the 1700 metres Shindys Inn Benchmark 45 Handicao from the leader Planet Ex (Ken Dunbar, $5) and Equilibrium (Paul Zerafa, $6).
First leg of a treble for Connie Greig was Linden Tree ridden by Orange based apprentice Will Stanley in the 1200 metres Arrowfield Stud Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Stanley had a memorable day as he landed a winning treble, Bush Warrior, Tonatrix and Linden Tree.
Bush Warrior was beautifully presented in the mounting yard by Wellington trainer Daniel Stanley and raced up to the good looks in the 1000 metres MacDonald & Co. Wool Brokers Class 1 Handicap.
Parked behind the leaders, Bush Warrior (Will Stanley, $4.20) sprinted to a one length win over Blueskin (Jake Barrett, $2.20 fav.) and Pressita (Wendy Peel. $2.30).
First up for Narromine trainer Terry Fulwood after 23 starts in Maiden company, Tonatrix gave most of the 17 bookmakers a losing result when winning the 1400 metres Rice's Back O'Bourke Splashe Cola Maiden Handicap.
Other winners on the program were Heza Wise Guy and Money Not My God, both ridden by Ken Dunbar.
