Finals opponents haven't met this season

Meeting a team for the first time in a quarter final isn't something you'd expect but it is what the Cowra Magpies face when they take on Dubbo Macquarie this weekend.
The crossover draw between Group 10 and Group 11 this season didn't see the two sides meet in the regular season, something not ideal for either side but it doesn't phase Cowra coach Will Ingram.
"With our form of the last few weeks we'll be very competitive," Ingram said.
The Magpies had a bye last weekend after the withdrawal of Orange CYMS from the competition after wins against Lithgow Workies (40-10), the Mudgee Dragons (34-18) and Bathurst Panthers (42-20) in their previous games.
"We're on a bit of a roll and we're looking to continue that," he said.
But Ingram is not underestimating the task ahead of his side.
"Dubbo Macquarie is going to be a very very tough side, especially with a semi final on the line," he said
"We haven't played them this season, or at all actually.
"Last year we played Dubbo CYMS and Forbes, this year we played Forbes and Parkes," he said.
"We're limited with the crossover (of Group 10 and 11) of getting a view of what we're coming up against.
"We'll just focus on what we're doing well at the moment and concentrate on that."
The Magpies will go into the match, which will be played at Mudgee, near full strength with only Tom Thaux on the injured list.
"He coped a knock against Lithgow and has a bad shoulder and neck which we're still monitoring to see when he's ready to come back."
Jayden WIlliams is likely to replace Thaux this week.
"That's a pretty handy replacement," Ingram said.
Four quarter finals will be held this weekend with Cowra taking on Macquarie in Quarter Final 2, Dubbo CYMS meeting Blayney in Quarter Final 1, St Pats taking on Parkes in Quarter Final 3 and Nyngan and Mudgee clashing in Quarter Final 4.
If the Magpies win this weekend they will have a week off before a Grand Final qualifier on September 2 or 3.
The loser of this weekend's game will play an elimination semi final next week.
In first grade this week Dubbo CYMS takes on Orange Hawks, Bathurst Panthers play Nyngan, Wellington and St Pats meet and Mudgee takes on Parkes.
In League Tag Dubbo CYMS and Orange CYMS meet, Mudgee takes on Parkes, Forbes plays Workies and St Pats play Dubbo Macquarie. In Under 18s Dubbo CYMS plays Workies, Orange CYMS plays Parkes, Nyngan and Mudgee meet and Hawks plays Forbes.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.