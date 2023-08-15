Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Finals opponents haven't met this season

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Nobes will be one of the key players for the Magpies when they take on Dubbo Macquarie this weekend.
Jack Nobes will be one of the key players for the Magpies when they take on Dubbo Macquarie this weekend.

Meeting a team for the first time in a quarter final isn't something you'd expect but it is what the Cowra Magpies face when they take on Dubbo Macquarie this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.