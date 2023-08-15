Projects of interest at Lachlan Landcare

Mid Lachlan Landcare WHATS ON in August September
As we reach the end of National Landcare Week, we would like to make readers aware of projects and upcoming events of interest.
Links and additional information are available by email request: midlachlanlandcare@gmail.com
Box Gum Grassy Woodland Habitat on Farm - We are ready for this year's expressions of interest.
Save our Superb Parrot - The 2023 projects have now wrapped up. Stay tuned for more information on how you can participate in next year's projects.
Building Connection for Biodiversity in the Central Tablelands - the videos filmed for this project across the CT region have been released.
Sticky Nightshade Field Day - Mandurama Wednesday, September 6, 10am to 2pm. Join Cowra Council for a chance to have your say and hear some of the latest research and receive updates on the current technology being used in the control of Sticky nightshade.
Farm-scale Natural Capital Accounting - Online Thursday, September 7, 11am.
This webinar is being put on through the Landcare Farming program.
Cowra Archibird photography competition - after a year off last year the Archibird is back, and we can't wait to see all your wonderful bird photos. The competition will be open from September 18 to October 15. Don't forget photos have to be taken within 100km of Cowra.
Paddock Plant Recognition Walk - Cowra/Canowindra. On Monday, September 25, Central Tablelands LLS will be running this event.
Fungi Podcast featuring Mycology May - A new podcast called 'The Sporopod'.
The latest episode features our Central Tablelands Mycology May.
Wattle Day Walk - Friday, September 1, Grenfell (free). Weddin Landcare is putting on this event.
The Science of Farm Dams - Webinar, Wednesday, August 30, 12.30pm (free). Join the ANU sustainable farms team to hear about some of the results of their 4-year farm dams study including farms from the Mid Lachlan region.
