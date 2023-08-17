Cowra born Chris Hodder performs as a Voice for our veterans

With his loyal service dog Bella by his side former Canowindra man, Chris Hodder, was unable to turn the chairs of any of the Judges when he performed 'Stand by Me' on The Voice last week but the pair won plenty of hearts.
Born in Cowra in 1962, and raised by his late parents Ray and Marie Hodder in Canowindra, Chris had big dreams.
In 1982, he enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Somalia, East Timor, Afghanistan, Iraq, Timor-Leste and finally to Saudi Arabia.
He medically retired from the Army in 2012 with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after reaching the rank of Warrant Officer Class One.
"PTSD, you know, it eats at you. For me, I didn't sleep - because when you do sleep, then you start to dream and dreams turn into nightmares," Chris said post his Voice performance.
"I was grinding my teeth so badly that I wore out the sockets in my jaws. So both jaws were replaced.
"That nearly forced me to stop singing because now I can't move my jaw forward and I can't open my mouth as far as as I could before.
"But music brings me a lot of happiness. And I want to share happiness as much as I can with everyone," Chris said.
His now faithful Bella was originally in the Guide Dog Program but because of allergies was relocated to Integra Service Dogs Australia in 2021 from where she came into Chris' life as his "guardian angel and shadow."
"The difference she has made to mine and my family's lives is unbelievable," Mr Hodder said.
"She is never far from my side, watching, monitoring and making sure I am okay.
"The protection, relief, companionship and unconditional love she gives, especially when I feel that big wet nose touch me, to wake me, followed by seeing her two big brown eyes standing there looking at me seemingly asking me if I'm okay, cannot be really put into words," Chris said.
Chris began singing in 2002, post his deployment to Afghanistan.
"I arrived back to Australia to a broken marriage," Chris said.
"I was left with very little, lived with a good Army friend and used to go to the Homebush Pub every Saturday night, where I started to sing a few Karaoke songs" prompting him to purchase his own musical equipment before moving to Townsville where he would host a Karaoke show in a local night club.
After his deployment to Saudi Arabia, Chris decided to sing without the aid of the Karaoke machine and has been doing so ever since.
Voice judge Jessica Mauboy was brought to tears by Chris and Bella's story.
"Thank you, thank you," she said.
