Cowra born Chris Hodder performs as a Voice for our veterans

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
August 18 2023 - 9:49am
Chris Hodder and his service dog Bella performed on the Voice last week. Image supplied
Chris Hodder and his service dog Bella performed on the Voice last week. Image supplied

With his loyal service dog Bella by his side former Canowindra man, Chris Hodder, was unable to turn the chairs of any of the Judges when he performed 'Stand by Me' on The Voice last week but the pair won plenty of hearts.

