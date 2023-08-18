Discipline essential if Tigers are to win semi

Canowindra Tigers five-eighth Callum Clyburn believes discipline will be a key factor to his side's chances against the Manildra Rhinos in this Sunday's Woodbridge Cup semi finals.
The Tigers found themselves competing with 12 men for the majority of the match when the two sides last met.
On that occasion the Rhinos prevailed taking out the match by 10 points when second rower Shiem Mariner received his marching orders.
Mariner's subsequent suspension means he is unavailable for selection this weekend and for the grand final if the Tigers make it to the decider.
On Sunday the Tigers can't afford to give the Rhinos the same advantage.
While the Rhinos stamped themselves the team to beat early in the year the Tigers have been the form side of the Woodbridge Cup over the past three seasons.
They were duded a chance to win the 2021 title when the competition came to a premature halt due to COVID before being bundled out of last year's semis.
"We've got the side to do it (this year)," Clyburn said.
"We just have to turn up in the first half and get on the front foot.
"Discipline really let us down at Manildra. It's key.
"We have to start well and be disciplined," Clyburn said.
The Woodbdidge semi finals this weekend will be held in Trundle on Saturday and Canowndra on Sunday.
On Saturday in League Tag at 1:40pm Cargo Blue Heelers take on Molong Bulls.
In first grade at 3pm Trundle Boomers meet the Condobolin Rams.
Sunday's Under 18s match kicks off at 11:20am featuring the home side up against Condobolin Rams. In League Tag at 12.40pm Condobolin is again in action, this time against Manildra.
First grade between Canowindra and Manildra kicks off at 2pm.
"We got done by them (in the semis) last year by two points," Clyburn said.
"Last year is a bit of a sore spot."
While the Tigers chances have been aided this season by the inclusion of the Mariner brothers Clyburn says the side's success is once again centred on "a strong local base".
"It's the same local lads we've had for the last three years. We've still got that strong local base and hopefully there'll be a big local crowd there to get us over the line."
Coach Ron Lawrance is hopeful of fielding a full strength side on Sunday, minus Shiem Mariner, with last weekend's week off giving his troops a chance to overcome niggling injuries.
Last Saturday at Manildra in League Tag Molong Bulls 28 defeated Orange United 10. In First Grade Manildra Rhinos 30 defeated Orange United 12.
On Sunday at Condobolin in the U18s Molong Bulls 38 defeated Condobolin Rams 4. In League Tag Condobolin Rams 24 defeated Bathurst CSU.
In First Grade Condobolin Rams 40 defeated Oberon Tigers 36.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.