One game away for the Eagles

The Cowra Eagles are one step closer to a Blowes Cup grand final after defeating the Dubbo Kangaroos in an elimination semi final at the 'Eagles Nest' on Sunday.
Trailing 16-15 after an indifferent first half the Eagles ran away with the second half courtesy of a more polished performance and a one man advantage after Roos winger Moavuka Kavaefiafi received a red card for making contact with a Cowra player's head entering the ruck.
Cowra's title hopes were dealt a blow when they lost the damaging Fred Navolace late in the game after he received his second yellow card of the match.
Whether he takes part in the Eagles next do or die semi against Orange Emus this Saturday was to be determined by the Central West Rugby judiciary last night.
Cowra captain Cooper Sullivan told Cluch TV after the game his side had to dig deep for the win.
"I'm very, very happy but the job isn't done yet," he said.
"We've got a few more games left to go if we want to take it out, I'm very happy we got the job done in the second half."
The Eagles were far from impressive in the first 40 minutes and were probably lucky to find themselves still in the game at the break.
They came back more committed in the second half, thanks, Sullivan said, to a good old fashioned rev from coach Colin Kilby.
Dubbo opened the scoring with Central West representative Jake Styles making no mistake with two penalty attempts to open up a 6-0 lead to the visitors.
Cowra hit back in the 15th minute through inside centre Sionelose Anau, his try converted by Noah Ryan to put the Eagles up 7-6 before Mo Kavaefiafi crossed and Styles converted for Dubbo to regain the lead 13-7.
Ryan cut the margin to 13-10 before Styles added to his game tally with another penalty before Blake Tidswell crossed for the first of his two tries for the match to bring Cowra back into the game at the break, albeit down 16-15.
"We knew we had left a bit out there in the first half," Sullivan said.
"In the second half, we went out there and played how we know we can."
Doing so saw the Eagles run away with the game racing out to a 31-16 lead before a late try to Dubbo's Campbell Watts put some respectability into the final scoreline.
The Eagles now take on Orange Emus in Orange this Saturday after the Emus were defeated in last weekend's other Blowes Cup semi final by minor premiers Bathurst Bulldogs.
