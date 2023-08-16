RDA kids receive an extra zip in their step

Term 3 students at RDA Cowra have some extra 'zip' in their step thanks to Cowra Rotary Club and Second Chance Saddlery on the Grenfell Road.
New zip up riding boots for RDA students have been purchased and donated by Cowra Rotary Club with assistance from Second Chance Saddlery.
Zip up boots are easier to put on than regular riding boots. Previously many riders struggled to pull on regular boots and tended to wear boots too large for correct foot placement in stirrups.
The new zip ups make preparation to ride easier and the riding easier.
Second Chance Saddlery were able to source the new boots and sold them for RDA at a reduced price.
Spokesperson and Horse Manager from RDA Cowra, Joy Webster, said RDA relies on generous donations such as this.
Fit for purpose equipment helps students to enjoy their lessons even more.
She also acknowledged the ongoing great work done by volunteers.
Volunteers are welcome and needed to help with the riding program on Wednesdays.
There are many tasks and not all require horse experience.
Volunteers are welcome to assist for just one session on Wednesdays or longer if desired. Volunteers are also needed to help at the opportunity shop.
To register your interest email rdacowra@gmail.com or phone 0402 482 411.
