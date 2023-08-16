Cowra Guardiansport
RDA kids receive an extra zip in their step

By Cath Fitzsimmons
August 17 2023 - 8:04am
Students from Cowra Public school fitting their RDA helmets and the new zip-up riding boots.
Term 3 students at RDA Cowra have some extra 'zip' in their step thanks to Cowra Rotary Club and Second Chance Saddlery on the Grenfell Road.

