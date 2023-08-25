Michael Millar winner at veterans golf

The golf events at Cowra Golf Club were well supported with entrants on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
There were 35 veterans who played their 9 hole Stableford event commencing on the first tee. Michael Millar produced a great result with 21 points two points clear of the runner up Warwick Spence with 19 points.
Both these players were the only Veterans to beat their handicap over the nine holes, indicating that the competitors found the playing conditions challenging.
VETERANS 9 HOLE EVENT
The nine prize winners are listed in their Stableford score order of merit, with their Stableford scores for the nine holes and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
21 Michael Millar (25). 19 Warwick Spence (18). 18 Don Rocavert (30). 17 Rod Haug (22). 16 Terry Winwood-Smith (17). 16 Mark Edwards (25). 15 Neil Hayes (27). 15 David Spolding (14). 15 Bruce Amos (32).
These prizewinners will have their Veteran 18 hole handicaps reduced by three, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
From a field of 36 players including three visitors, one from Wentworth Golf Club and 2 from Duntryleague Golf Club, Cowra local Donny Sproh produced a very credible 41 Stableford points to clearly win the day, followed by Jamie Judd with 38 points.
The prize winners were: 1st Donny Sproh 41. 2nd Jamie Judd 38. 3rd Rodney Haug 37. 4th Travis Roweth 37*.
*A visitor from Wentworth Golf Club.
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with: Michael Millar 36, Nicky Basson 34, Norman Keay 34, Ken Harcombe 34, Wayne Howard 33, Lester Black 33, Terry Winwood-Smith.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson won by Terry Winwood-Smith 136cm. 14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Michael Millar 524cm.
