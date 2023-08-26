Cowra Guardian
Banjo award judges were 'spoilt for choice'

August 26 2023 - 11:46am
The winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards have been announced, with Kaitlyn Rutledge of Woodstock and of Timothy Guy of Cowra among the prize recipients.

