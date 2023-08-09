Cowra's Jake McVicar takes out junior high gun at Gold Cup shoot

The 2023 Len Bird Cowra Gold Cup Shoot was conducted on August 5 and 6 in variable weather conditions. The weekend attracted close to 60 participants of all levels from AA Elite through to C Grade and also included Ladies, Veterans and Junior competitors.
As part of the program of events, the Glenn Sinclair Memorial Champion of Champions was conducted on Sunday with many people reminiscing about their memories of Glenn his long association with the sport.
The overall High Gun winner of the Gold Cup which was beautifully crafted by Andrew at Superb Jewellery, was Alan Lucas from Sydney.
Alan is a frequent visitor to the club and his cumulative score for the weekend of 390/400 was a testament to his ability considering the challenging weather conditions on Saturday. A great achievement.
Winners of the major events were:
Phil Body - Cowra Bowling and Rec Club Single Barrel C'shp 50/50.
Rohan Fleming - Cowra Services Club Double Barrel C'shp 182/182.
Phil Chryssovelonis - AgFactor Pointscore C'shp 90/90.
Damian Burt - Glenn Sinclair Memorial Champion of Champions 124/125.
Local shooters to feature in the winner's circle included Adam Boswell 1st in A Grade in the Cowra Services Club DB, Russell O'Leary 1st A Grade AgFactor PS with Mick Crowe taking our 2nd in the same event. Peter Phillpott 1st in A Grade in the Glenn Sinclair Memorial event with Peter Mould successful in taking out B Grade.
Congratulations to all.
Special mention to Jake McVicar, a relatively new competitor, who took out the Junior High Gun for the weekend.
This shoot continues to attract competitors from all over to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere great facilities offered by the Club and a chance to catch up with friends while still striving to post good scores and chase that elusive Gold Cup.
Full results and photos from the weekend can be found on our Facebook page.
The Cowra Gun Club wish to thank the following supporters for making the weekend such a success: Cowra Services Club, Cowra Bowling Club, Cowra Bus Service, Cowra Shire Council, Allan Gray Co Pty Ltd, Mark's Pumps, Superb Jewellery, Hunt's Shooting Supplies, Ag-Factor, Colynsville Past Co, Philpott Funeral Directors, Balance Accountants Advisers, Cowra Toyota, Lachlan Fertilisers Rural,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.