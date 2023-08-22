Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

A taste of Japan in our backyard

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 22 2023 - 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Walsh enjoying the sunshine at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, as he works on the program for Sakura Matsuri next month.
Ray Walsh enjoying the sunshine at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, as he works on the program for Sakura Matsuri next month.

A busy program of activities is being locked in for one of Cowra's most iconic events, Sakura Matsuri, at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.