A taste of Japan in our backyard

A busy program of activities is being locked in for one of Cowra's most iconic events, Sakura Matsuri, at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre next month.
Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) on Saturday, September 23, will showcase Japanese culture through a range of activities and demonstrations.
Planning for the event this year is being led by Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre board member, Ray Walsh, and the experienced team at the Garden.
"Of course we are hoping for a beautiful sunny day to welcome visitors to our event and the gardens are already bursting with colour providing a spectacular spring backdrop for the Festival." Mr Walsh said.
Events will be spread out across the gardens with pavilions, stages and tents to house various activities.
Sakura Matsuri this year will see the return of many crowd pleasers including taiko drummers, sumo wrestlers, Japanese archery and sword demonstrations, origami, martial arts, dancers, kimono fashion parade and demonstrations, ikebana, tea ceremonies and more.
On the main stage vocal performances will feature from the Sydney Sakura Choir and soprano, Misako Piper, whilst Japanese dancer, Junko Hirabayashi, will perform Japanese Folk and Classical dance.
Cowra's own Ballet School will also perform.
Japanese craft makers will be present to engage patrons and give them hands on experiences, a real treat for those who want to try something different.
Cowra local, Kath Duncan, will also give Bonsai demonstrations.
Sakura Matsuri presents the perfect opportunity to try Japanese Soul Food and octopus balls by Octoball and traditional Japanese foods from the Cowra Seikei Exchange and Rotary stall. They will be complimented by stalls offering gelato, coffee, lemonades, tea and more, while Windowrie Wines will be on hand to provide tastings.
For those looking for a more Australian bite to eat, head to the Cowra Lions Club barbecue.
Activities are planned to engage children too, making it a day for the whole family to enjoy.
Gates open at 8.30am and Festival activities will start from 10am.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for concession holders and children $15.
Tickets can be bought on the day but online ticket sales are also advised, ensuring entry to the Garden without having to stand in long queues for normal admission.
Some seating will be available but festival goers are encouraged to bring along rugs to sit on. For more information head to the Cowra Japanese Garden web site.
