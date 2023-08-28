A major drive for Little Wings

A three day Tractor Trek event is coming to Cowra next month raising money for Little Wings.
The Tractor Trek is a unique annual celebration of the joy of tractor trekking combined with fundraising to support families with seriously ill and disabled children through not-for-profit, Little Wings, and it rolls into a different community each year.
The Trek has been operating since 2017 and is run by the Central West Charity Tractor Trek Group Incorporated, a group of dedicated volunteers. Since its inception the annual event has raised in excess of $500,000 through registration fees, sponsorship, auctions and events to keep Little Wings in the air.
The Trek this year will see 16 tractor enthusiasts from far and wide gather in Cowra to showcase their magnificent machines and share their love for these iconic vehicles with the local community.
Tractor Trek participants will base themselves at the Cowra Showground from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24. Locals are invited to head out and meet them and there will be plenty of opportunity to engage with the Trek on one of a number of drives they have planned.
You can catch them on Friday, September 22 in the afternoon when they take to the roads and tour to Billimari and return, on Saturday, September 23 when they tour to Woodstock Showground, Wyangala Country Club and return to Cowra and on Sunday, September 24 when they will head to Wattamondara Recreation Ground in the morning, arriving back at the Cowra Showground for lunch.
The community is also invited to a fundraising dinner and auction at the Cowra Bowling Club on Saturday, September 23, which will include a two course meal. Tickets are just $40 per person and bookings should be made with Tractor Trek Secretary, Denise Wilson, by September 16.
You can contact Denise via email cwctractortrek@outlook.com or give her a call on 0417447790.
Tractor Trek Treasurer, Sue Moffatt, describes the Trek as "like a car rally but for tractors."
It's an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, forge new friendships, and make lasting memories.
For all who take part, The Central West Tractor Trek is all about celebrating the joys and smiles the tractors bring to local residents in the rural communities through which it passes, while supporting Little Wings.
"I became involved five years ago and just love the enthusiasm and passion the group has for tractors and using them for such a good cause."
Sue said Little Wings have also been fantastic, lending their support to the annual Trek.
"Little Wings CEO, Clare Pearson, and Wanda also from Little Wings, come and get in the spirit of things, driving the tractors each Trek."
Little Wings is a non for profit organization providing sick children and their families throughout regional NSW, QLD and the ACT, with free ongoing flight and ground transport when children and their families have to travel to larger metropolitan hospitals for treatment.
Clare Pearson praised the members of the Central West Charity Tractor Trek for their efforts to support Little Wings.
"They are such impressive people.
"Little Wings receives no government funding so their efforts literally keep fuelling our planes to keep them in the air.
"When our involvement with the Trek first started we were carrying out 12 missions per week and this has now grown to 70 every week, so the Trek is vital to continuing our service." She said.
Little Wings have recently supported three local families who have needed to access medical treatment away from Cowra.
For more information on the Tractor Trek please visit the website. https://www.cwctractortrek.com.au/
If you have a tractor and would like to join the Trek once again contact Secretary, Denise Wilson by email cwctractortrek@outlook.com or call her on 0417447790.
