Ingram's Cowra Magpies secure the minor premiership

With one round of the Peter McDonald Premiership's regular season remaining the Cowra Magpies have secured the Group 10 First Division minor premiership.
The Magpies win over Bathurst St Pat's at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex sealed the title with the Magpies due to play Orange CYMS this weekend.
CYMS withdrew from the competition last month giving Cowra the final week of the competition off and the automatic two points.
In what coach William Ingram said was "a very tough game," Cowra's senior side celebrated a 28-10 win over previous competition leaders St Pats.
"There was a lot of back and forth with possession, the ball stayed in play a lot so fatigue really became a factor," Ingram said.
Ingram said his side hadn't thought much about winning the Minor Premiership with making the semi final series their main goal but the team is "very happy" to take the title.
"We had our finger's crossed, and we worked hard till we got it," Ingram said.
"We've now got a chance of winning the grand final, but there are also seven other teams, so we've still got to play consistent and dominant football," Ingram said.
"We've got to be on our a game and not let anything slip, especially now heading into the finals where anyone out of the top four could win," he said.
On the injury front the Magpies walked away from last weekend's match unscathed, but Ingram said some of his players are still recovering from injuries sustained in the Magpies encounter against Lithgow Workies.
They'll obviously now enjoy a week off before the semi finals begin.
Jake Slattery, Mitchel Hatch, and Jayden Williams, Ingram said, were standouts for the Magpies with Williams backing up for the First Division side, coming on to play right after his game with the under 18 side and scoring one of the Magpies five tries.
"Having that leg speed and leg drive, especially in moments where some of us are a bit flat is really helpful," Ingram said.
"We have a week off to restart and work on any small problems or injuries," Ingram.
