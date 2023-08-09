Cowra Guardian
Ingram's Cowra Magpies secure the minor premiership

Cara Kemp
Cara Kemp
August 9 2023 - 2:42pm
Lanty Ryan taking the ball up for the Cowra Magpies.
With one round of the Peter McDonald Premiership's regular season remaining the Cowra Magpies have secured the Group 10 First Division minor premiership.

Cara Kemp

