Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Guests enjoy award winning wines and five course dinner

Updated August 8 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Guests at the Cowra Wine Presentation dinner enjoyed 18 wines and a five course meal prepared by Cowra's James Vidulich in the showground pavilion on August 5, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.