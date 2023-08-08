Guests enjoy award winning wines and five course dinner

Guests at the Cowra Wine Presentation dinner enjoyed 18 wines and a five course meal prepared by Cowra's James Vidulich in the showground pavilion on August 5, 2023.
Special guests at the dinner included chairman of judges Ms Toni Paterson, Master of Wine, and Mr Brian Sainty.
The major award winners were:
Josef Chromy Brut Rose 2017 - Mulyan Trophy for Best Sparling Wine of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored b Peter and Jenni Fagan.
Calabria Bros Grenache Rose 2023 - CMC Trophy for Best Rose of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by Tony Lucas of Cowra Machinery Centre.
Robert Stein Riesling 2023 - Cellarbrations of Cowra Trophy for Best Riesling of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Paul Heilman.
Coolangatta Estate Semillon 2016 - Fleming Trophy for Best Semillon of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Flemings Real Estate. Club Cowra Trophy for Best White Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Club Cowra.
Mercer Vermentino Blanco 2023 - Chernco Trophy for Best Other Variety White Wine of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by Mark Rankin.
Torrent Wines Non So Lo Chenin Blanc 2015 - Cowra Council Trophy for Best Other White Variety Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show.
De Bortoli Rutherglen Estate Shelley's Block Vignier, Rousanne, Marsanne 2022 - Cowra Council trophy for Best White Blend of the Cowra Wine Show.
Blackstone Paddock Limited Release Margaret River Chardonnay 2022 - Ian Armstrong Trophy for Best Chardonnay of the Cowra Wine Show.
Eden Hall Chardonnay 2022 - Jeffery Trophy for Best Chardonnay of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Peter and Anne Jeffery.
Wicks Estate Pinot Noir 2022 - Fagan Trophy for Best Pinot Noir of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Peter and Jenni Fagan.
Josef Chromy Pinot Noir 2021 - Flannery McCormick Trophy for Best Pinot Noir of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by Michael and Prue Flannery and Tony and Jane McCormick.
De Bortoli DBWS Merlot 2022 - Chambers Trophy for Best Merlot of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by Kit and Di Chambers.
Zaysung P/L Glenhope Vineyard Merlot 2022 - Central Milling Trophy for Best Merlot of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Ben Casey.
Windance Estate Cabernet Merlot 2022 - Cowra Wine Show Trophy for Best Organic Red Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show. Alan Pearce Trophy for Best Red Wine Blend of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show.
Majella The Musician Cabernet Shiraz 2021- Imperial Hotel Trophy Best Dry Red Blend of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by Richard Morgan.
Majella The Composer Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 - Breakout River Meats Best Cabernet Sauvignon of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by Chris Cummins.
Four Winds Vineyards Canberra District Shiraz 2022 - Benedict Cowra Quartz Trophy for Best Shiraz of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show. Morgan Insurance Group Trophy for Best Red Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Morgan Insurance Group.
Artwine You Can Leave Your Hat On Montepulciano 2022 - Most Successful Exhibitor Trophy of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by the late Ian Armstrong and Jenny Armstrong.
Morris Old Premium Rare Muscat NV - The Barbara Wright Memorial Trophy for Best Fortified Wine of the Cowra Wine Show sponsored by the Cowra Medical Associates.
Lillypilly Estate WInes Noble Blend 2021 - The Cowra Show Society Trophy for Best Sweet White Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show.
David O'Dea Award for Best Local Red Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by the Cowra Grape Growers - Windowrie Estate Pig In the House Organic Shiraz 2021.
Riedel Trophy Viticulturalist of Best White Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Riedel - Greg Bishop, Coolangatta Estate.
Riedel Trophy Viticulturalist of Best Red Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show sponsored by Riedel Group - John Collingwood of Four Winds Vineyard.
Cowra Japanese Garden Trophy for Best Red Wine of the Australian Single Vintage Wine Show, sponsored anonymously - Four Winds Vineyard Canberra District Shiraz 2022.
Wine Travel Trophy for Best Red Wine of the Cowra Wine Show, sponsored anonymously - Majella The Composer Cabernet Sauvignon 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.