Cowra's Shani Nottingham honoured to win art award

Cowra artist Shani Nottingham has won the Ceramic and Small Sculpture category of this year's Northern Beaches Environmental Art and Design Prize in Sydney.
Shani's winning artwork, Colligo - A False Comfort was described by the judges as "a deceptively simple-looking work drawing us to familiar domestic collections of earthenware china. In fact the work is made using abundant plastic waste, stacked tenuously".
"A clever play or comment on one-use plastic and fine china, as an heirloom that will be passed down to the next generation."
Shani, as a first time exhibitor in Sydney, on hearing she had won the award said, "I'm thrilled, chuffed, shocked and very, very happy to have won the award in the company of some amazing artists."
"It is certainly quite an honour."
"It is also nice to raise the awareness of single use plastics though my works," she said.
As part of her win Shani has been invited to take part in the Meet the Artists/Designers series. This event will be held at the Manly Art Gallery on Saturday, August 12 and affords visitors the opportunity to ask questions of the artists/designers around ideas explored and communicated through the works on display.
Shani's other works will also be on display in in coming weeks in Canberra, at two separate exhibitions. The first is a joint exhibition with artist, Freya Jobbins, at the M16 Artspace Gallery, opening on Thursday, August 31. The other is "Plasticus Organicus" featuring Shani's works at the Window Gallery, Belconnen Arts Centre, opening at 6pm on Friday, August 25, running through to October 8.
Winners in the National Environmental Art and Design Prize were announced at Manly Art Gallery and Museum on Thursday, August 3, kicking off a must-see exciting contemporary exhibition of the finalists across three galleries on the northern beaches from August 4 to 27.
Winners across nine categories shared in a prize pool of $42,000 and were chosen from 600 entries from local, regional and national artists across Australia.
The non-acquisitive prize saw artist and designers be a part of conversation around the world's most pivotal topics - the complexities of environmental challenges in the 21st century and innovative ideas for the future around the natural world, environmental regeneration and the circular economy in their works.
This year's winners are:
Young Artists and Designers (7-12 years): Joint Winners
Young Artists and Designers (13-18 years): Joint Winners
Northern Beaches Mayor Sue Heins said, "the Prize is an inclusive and diverse exhibition that celebrates the vibrancy of the arts and design community within and beyond the Northern Beaches to garner career development and visibility on this important topic.
"Artists and designers are agents of change; often taking the lead in responding to environmental or societal challenges.
"The Environmental Art and Design Prize has brought together a dynamic community of artists, designers and audiences who care deeply about our future. Their works speak volumes about not only their creativity but the underlying reasons we created this national prize.
"Congratulations to the winners of this year's Prize! What an incredible talent pool from around Australia we able to showcase here on the Northern Beaches," Ms Heins said.
Two highly experienced leading art and design curators judged the works including contemporary multi-disciplinary artist Caroline Rothwell and Australian industrial designer Adam Goodrum.
The finalist works can be seen at the Manly Art Gallery and Museum, Curl Curl Creative Space and Mona Vale Creative Space Gallery, Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 5pm, until August 27. Exhibition entry is free.
In addition to the nine categories, a People's Choice Award will be announced on Friday, August 25 at 7pm, Manly Art Gallery and Museum.
Prize sponsors were Colormaker Industries and Kimbriki and event sponsor was Seadrift Distillery.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
