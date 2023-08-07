CPS goes crazy for Jump Rope for Heart

This term Cowra Public School is participating in the Heart Foundation's Jump Rope for Heart Program.
For more than 40 years, Jump Rope for Heart has funded lifesaving heart research.
During this time, more than 10 million Aussie kids have skipped their way towards better heart health and have raised more than $111 million for life-saving research.
At home, Cowra Public students log their skipping progress and seek donations, as they practice their new skipping skills leading up to the final school-wide 'Jump Off Day' on Friday, September 8.
Being active is one of the most important ways that children can improve their health and wellbeing.
Unfortunately, three out of four primary school-aged children don't meet physical activity guidelines, leaving them at greater risk of heart disease as adults.
Cowra Public School students and teachers have embraced all aspects of the Jump Rope for Heart program this term, building skipping into our daily school routines and have already raised more than $7, 500.
The school would like to thank Cowra Public School teacher, Mrs Emma Tree, who has coordinated the school's involvement in Jump Rope for Heart this year and congratulate all of the students and staff for their enthusiasm to get involved in this very worthy cause.
