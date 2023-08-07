Cowra Guardian
CPS goes crazy for Jump Rope for Heart

Updated August 8 2023 - 12:59pm, first published August 7 2023 - 12:09pm
Primary students have jumped on board the Jump Rope for Heart Program this term.
This term Cowra Public School is participating in the Heart Foundation's Jump Rope for Heart Program.

Local News

