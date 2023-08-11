Four months non-parole for Cowra man charged with multiple offences

A 28 year-old Cowra man who's solicitor admitted he came before the court with "somewhat of a criminal history" was jailed for eight months, with a non parole period of four months, in the Local Court on July 28.
Andrew James Doherty pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Alex Mijovich charged with assault, resisting police, larceny, shoplifting, stalk/intimidate, possessing an offensive weapon and fail to appear.
Mr Mijovich jailed Doherty, 29, for eight months on what he described "as the most serious of his offences".
Doherty, of Taragala Street was convicted of all offences with Mr Mijovich imposing the following sentences.
Offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence - eight months jail with a non-parole period of four months.
Stalk intimidate intend fear physical harm - eight months jail with a non-parole period of four months.
Stalk intimidate intend physical etc harm - Eight months jail with a non-parole period of four months.
Fail to appear in accordance with bail - 1 month jail.
Fail to appear in accordance with bail - one month jail.
Assault officer in execution of duty - one month jail.
Resist officer in execution of duty - one month jail.
Fail to appear - Convicted with no further penalty.
Fail to appear - Convicted with no further penalty.
Shoplifting value less than $2000 - Convicted with no further penalty.
Larceny - three months jail.
Dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception - three months jail.
Dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception - three months jail.
Larceny - one months jail.
Larceny - Convicted with no further penalty.
Doherty's charges arose after separate incidents on March 18, June 23, July 30, October 31, November 9, November 29, 2022.
Charges of use offensive weapon and two of stalk intimidate were made, according to police facts presented to the court, when Doherty threatened a victim with a knife about 4.30am on March 18 last year.
About 12.05pm on June 23, 2022 police said Doherty was involved in a verbal argument on a Cowra street which lead to his arrest during which he attempted to flee police, kicked out at police and bit an officer.
The incident lead to his charges of resist officer, assault and common assault.
Doherty was charged with larceny and two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception after finding a wallet in August last year.
Police said he used the owner of the wallets NSW Licence and Medicare card to change the owner's contact details with Optus and purchase two phones.
Further charges of larceny were made against Doherty after he failed to pay for items at Coles and Aldi supermarkets.
According to police, about 6.30pm on November 29 Doherty failed to pay for $63.60 worth of goods from Coles.
On October 31, police said, he failed to pay for $255.99 worth of items from Aldi and on November 9 again failed to pay at Aldi, for items valued at $30.
