Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Four months non-parole for Cowra man charged with multiple offences

August 11 2023 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four months non-parole for Cowra man charged with multiple offences
Four months non-parole for Cowra man charged with multiple offences

A 28 year-old Cowra man who's solicitor admitted he came before the court with "somewhat of a criminal history" was jailed for eight months, with a non parole period of four months, in the Local Court on July 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.