Canowindra woman threatens to stab and shoot victim

Canowindra woman Debbie Jackson has been sentenced to seven months jail, to be served in the community as an Intensive Correction Order.
Jackson, 41, of Waddell Street was sentenced when she appeared in Cowra Local Court on July 28 charged with stalk/intimidate.
Appearing before magistrate Alex Mikovich, Jackson pleaded guilty to the offence.
According to a police statement of facts presented the court Jackson was charged after an incident on May 27 this year after a heated argument about the consumption and acquisition of alcohol.
Police said, during the ongoing argument the victim in the incident was locked out of his home without his wallet and phone.
When attempting to re-enter through an open window police said Jackson had pointed a knife at the victim.
Police said they had received a phone call from Jackson who told them "you need to get here cause shit is gonna go down".
They said Jackson then made a number of other calls telling police "I've got a knife and I am going to annihilate this &*%# as well as other threats.
Given the nature of the calls police responded urgently.
When they arrived police said Jackson continued to threaten the victim telling police she would shoot the victim if she had access to a gun.
