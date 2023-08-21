Cowra Guardian
Canowindra woman threatens to stab and shoot victim

Updated August 22 2023 - 3:08pm, first published August 21 2023 - 12:04pm
Canowindra woman threatens to stab and shoot victim

Canowindra woman Debbie Jackson has been sentenced to seven months jail, to be served in the community as an Intensive Correction Order.

