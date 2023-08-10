Eagles on a high despite loss to Bathurst Bulldogs

The Cowra Eagles may have ended their regular Blowes Cup season with a loss but the team is on a high leading into the first week of the semi finals.
After going down 34-15 to minor premiers Bathurst Bulldogs at home on Saturday the Eagles will now host fourth placed Dubbo Kangaroos again at home on Sunday.
While last Saturday's score looks, on paper at least, lopsided it was far from so with Bulldogs only showing their superiority late in the game after an impressive defensive effort from the Eagles.
"Looking at a home semi final after how we started the season is a huge effort," Eagles coach Col Kilby said after the match.
"We stuck at it, we could've easy said this is too hard but we didn't, we showed guts in this jumper, so head up," Kilby told his young side.
Captain Cooper Sullivan was equally as impressed with the side.
"Be proud boys," Sullivan told the team.
The Dogs dominated the first 40 minutes of Saturday's match and took a 15-7 lead into the half time break.
They opened the scoring with a penalty goal to Kurt Weekes inside 10 minutes when the Eagles were pinged for being offside.
Under relentless pressure the Eagles than conceded the first try of the match when Daniel Woods dived over.
Weekes was off target with the boot but the Dogs were out to 8-0 and it wasn't looking good for the Eagles but just minutes later Michael Millar put the Eagles on the scoreboard, his foresight allowing him to steal an intercept and race in under the posts for an easy try, duly converted by Noah Ryan.
The Eagles then put themselves under unnecessary pressure for long periods of the remainder of the half.
Lineout errors and poor handling saw them defending, something Sullivan says they enjoy, but you can bet coach Kilby would prefer to see them value possession more to allow them to use their attacking weapons efficiently.
The pressure eventually converted to points for the Dogs with Hunter Davis running straight and making the Cowra defenders look pedestrian as he scored a straightforward five pointer, converted by Weekes for the Dogs 15-7 half time lead.
"They probably just got a bit of momentum built and played a hard quick physical game," Sullivan said.
"We defended most of the game, but we do like to defend.
"A couple of times we just got caught short out wide after some silly errors," Sullivan said.
Cowra's defensive effort told in the second 40 minutes with the Dogs crossing for three more five pointers.
The remainder of the points for the visitors came from the boot of Weeks.
Cowra's second half points came via a Noah Ryan penalty goal and a late consolation try to Braydon Farrell-Gray.
Ahead of Sunday's match against the Dubbo Kangaroos Sullivan said the Eagles confidence remains high.
"We made it to the finals, that was the goal for the season," he said.
"We knew this was going to be hard intensive game, but we're in the finals where we want to be.
"It's a whole new comp now," he said.
