Canowindra man's jail term to be served as ICO

A Canowindra man has pleaded guilty to four charges at Local Court on July 28.
Jayden Fliedner, 25, of Radnor Street was appearing on charges of drive suspended, drive disqualified, a police pursuit and prolonged, sustained loss of traction.
"You might as well be waving a red flag saying I want to go to jail," magistrate Alex Mijovich said to Fliedner during his court appearance.
According to police facts tendered to the court, on November 17, 2022, police had been patrolling the Canowindra area after reports that Fliedner's vehicle had earlier evaded highway patrol on Cargo Road.
Police said they located the vehicle and had tried to stop him.
Fliedner did not stop and a police pursuit ensued.
Police said Fliedner reached up to 100km/hr in a 50km/hr zone and up to 150km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.
Due to the speed of Fliedner's vehicle, the pursuit was terminated by the police.
About 3 10pm police spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who had told them Fliedner had phoned him, told him he'd been in a police pursuit, and where the vehicle was parked.
On December 10, 2022 police attended Fliedner's residence and cautioned him.
They conducted a recorded interview where Fliedner told police he was not in Orange the day of the incident.
A subscriber check as conducted against the phone number under Fliedner's name to confirm his whereabouts on the day.
It had been active on a Cargo cell tower about 1 20pm and a cell tower from 1 30pm until 7 45pm at Canowindra.
According to another set of police facts tendered to the court, on February 2, 2023, about 8 27pm, Fliedner had intentionally caused his vehicle to maintain a sustained loss of traction in Canowindra.
The entirety of the incident had been caught on CCTV footage as well as witnessed by members of the public in surrounding houses.
When questioned by the police, Fliedner made full admissions to being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Police said he was also aware he was not allowed to drive any motor vehicle on a road due to his license status.
Mr Mijovich convicted Fliedner, fining him $1100, disqualifying his license for a further 18 months, and sentencing him to a seven month jail term to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order to in the community.
"The potential danger to the public was enormous," Mr Mijovich said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.