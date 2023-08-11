Judging for the future of rural Australia at Central West Poll Dorset Day

More than 200 school children took part in the Central West NSW Poll Dorset Youth Day held under cover in the sheep pavilion at the Cowra Showground on August 3.
The youth day gives students and young people from Year 7 at school to 25 years of age the opportunity to learn more about a whole range of topics related to the prime lamb industry.
"It's a day where we look at the lamb industry as a whole, even down to judging some chops," said one of the event's organisers Ruth Klinger who from Ridgehouse Poll Dorset stud, Forbes.
"Even if the students aren't going to be in the agricultural business, at least they'll know how to pick a great chop after today," Ms Klinger said.
Students from all over the central west learnt from a range of speakers and got to be involved in hands on learning throughout the day.
"The kids get to have a go at junior judging, they learn about market suitability, farm safety, performance testing on farms, genomic testing, sheep nutrition and how to fat score a sheep, and they learn about sheep health and animal ethics," Ms Klinger said.
"We also look at careers in agriculture and how they could start their own stud," she said.
Ella Blackley from Portland Central School said she was prompted to attend the day "because its an opportunity to be able to talk to industry experts and get current information about the industry".
"I think most of us will go into agricultural careers, most of us study elective agriculture so we're already choosing to be in the subject," Ms Blackley said.
Fellow Portland Central School student Elsie Cavill-Low said the day is "a good opportunity for us to have some time to do some practical things that compliment our studies that we're doing at school".
"Animals are always my favourite part of agriculture, so being able to do something like this will be cool," Ms Cavill-Low said.
The Central West NSW Poll Dorset Youth Day happens every second year in Cowra.
The event was also held last year as a catch up year due to the COVID pandemic.
In the off year a similar event is held at Finley by the South West Region.
Cowra is chosen as the venue for the event every second year due to its central location and it's accessibility to the organisers of the youth day, as well as the large shed available at the showground.
"We can utilize this location no matter the weather as it's all undercover," Ms Klinger said.
Among the many schools in attendance were students from Cowra's St Raphael's Catholic School as well as Forbes High School and Portland Central School.
