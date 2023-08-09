Inner Wheel Club plants friendship rose in Cowra's Rose Garden

On August 3, members of Cowra's Inner Wheel Club, mayor Bill West, and councilwomen Cheryl Downing and Niki Kiss planted the Inner Wheel Gift of Friendship Rose to commemorate Inner Wheel's centennial.
The first of 1000 roses was planted at the Cowra Rose Garden in June 1988, and the Cowra Rose was planted in 1998 to commemorate Cowra's 150th anniversary of the town's official gazetting.
"This is a red rose propagated by Treloar's nursery," Inner Wheel's Sue Brown said.
"New members are traditionally given red roses."
"Inner Wheel is one of the world's largest voluntary women's organisations."
"The aim of the Founder, Margarette Golding of Manchester, England, was to promote friendship, and the Cowra branch is no different," Ms Brown said.
The Cowra Inner Wheel Club was founded in 1959 and is available to any woman who wants to meet new people, make a difference, and serve her community.
"The members of the Cowra Inner Wheel Club are grateful to the Cowra community who have supported their fund raising over the years, and to the Cowra Council who have allowed us to commemorate the Inner Wheel Centenary by including our Gift of Friendship Rose in the Cowra Rose Garden," Ms Brown said.
Pictured above: Members of Cowra's Inner Wheel along with mayor Bill West and councillors Cheryl Downing and Nicki Kiss at the planting of the Inner Wheel Gift of Friendship Rose at the Cowra Rose Garden.
