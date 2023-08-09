Cowra Guardian
Inner Wheel Club plants friendship rose in Cowra's Rose Garden

August 9 2023 - 1:44pm
Members of Cowra's Inner Wheel and Cowra Shire Councillors at the rose planting last week.
On August 3, members of Cowra's Inner Wheel Club, mayor Bill West, and councilwomen Cheryl Downing and Niki Kiss planted the Inner Wheel Gift of Friendship Rose to commemorate Inner Wheel's centennial.

