Man escapes conviction after being charged with affray

A Cowra man who pleaded guilty to an affray charge on July 27 has escaped conviction in the Local Court.
Appearing before magistrate Alex Mijovich, Clinton Fliedner, 42, of Hartley Street was before the court following an incident on the morning of December 25, 2022.
Fliedner's solicitor told the court he had a minor involvement.
"He has no history of any violence, it's a matter you can apply discretion. I ask your honour not to record a conviction," his solicitor Ms June Langfield said.
According to police facts tendered to the court, on December 24 2022, Fliedner and a co-accused consumed a significant amount of intoxicating liquor inside a licensed premise.
Police said there had been a heated verbal exchange at the bar between Fliender and the co-accused, but continued drinking without further incident.
About 2 am on the morning of December 25 2022, police said when both parties were in the toilet area, the co-accused actively advanced Fliedner who was standing in the corner.
Fliedner and the co-accused, police said, were then involved in some scuffling, which caused a number of patrons and staff to intervene.
The events were captured on CCTV.
When they arrived police collected statements from staff and patrons.
On March 14 about 2 45pm the accused attended the Cowra Police Station and provide his version of events, where he stated he was heavily intoxicated that evening and expressed remorse.
Without proceeding to a conviction Mr Mijovich placed Fliedner on a conditional release order to be of good behaviour for 18 months.
