Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra says farewell to a man of the people, Fr Laurie Beath

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 10 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Laurie Beath was farewelled in Cowra on Wednesday. He was described by his friend Fr Paul Monkerud as "a remarkable good and faithful servant".
Father Laurie Beath was farewelled in Cowra on Wednesday. He was described by his friend Fr Paul Monkerud as "a remarkable good and faithful servant".

Family, friends, parishioners, civic dignitaries and church officials gathered at St Raphael's Church, Cowra on Wednesday to say farewell to, and honour the life of the much loved Father Laurie Beath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Evans

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.