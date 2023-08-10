Cowra says farewell to a man of the people, Fr Laurie Beath

Family, friends, parishioners, civic dignitaries and church officials gathered at St Raphael's Church, Cowra on Wednesday to say farewell to, and honour the life of the much loved Father Laurie Beath.
Mourners numbered in the hundreds for the Requiem Mass, filling St Raphael's and the nearby Brigidine Chapel while many more were seated outside in the gardens, with others joining by livestream.
Father Lawrence (Laurie) Patrick Beath, died in Cowra Hospital on July 26 after a long battle with cancer. He was 68 years of age.
At the time of his death Father Laurie was the Parish Priest at Cowra, Eugowra and Canowindra.
He was born on September 13, 1954 in Canowindra to Stanley (Sno) and Doreen Beath and was a brother to Barry, Michael, Fr Greg, Colin, Aiden, Guilly, Tony and Marianne.
The congregation was welcomed to Wednesday's service by Vicar General, Father Paul Devitt, who spoke about Laurie's importance in the communities in which he served including Cowra, Dubbo, Bathurst, Coonabarabran and his "beloved" Baradine.
He said there had been many messages of condolence received from people who were unable to attend, too many to mention individually, however, he did want to mention two in particular.
The first from Bishop Michael McKenna, currently in Portugal with World Youth Day pilgrims and the other from Archbishop Patrick O'Regan of Adelaide, who had been a colleague of Laurie's for many years.
He then made a special welcome to Father Laurie's long-time friend, Fr Paul Monkerud, who was the principal celebrant for the day, leading a Mass of Commendation and thanks for Father Laurie's life.
"We've been mates for 41 years and so I thank the Bishop, Michael and Paul and all those priests and all here for allowing me this great privilege, its what Laurie wished."
Another friend, Bishop Brien Mascord from the Diocese of Wollongong, concelebrated along with many of the priests of the Diocese of Bathurst.
Father Laurie had served the Church for 35 years.
Friend, David Nelson, delivered the eulogy for Father Laurie.
"I met Laurie when he came to Bathurst in 1993. Laurie asked me to do his eulogy some time ago and we think he asked other people to also do certain jobs, but unlike Laurie, or perhaps like him, he wrote it down somewhere and didn't tell anyone where it was, so we looked and looked and couldn't find it.
"So I do apologise if he did say to people, you can do this and that and your not, because we didn't know about it, so I'm very sorry.
"Have you ever said this to Lauire, "thank you Laurie"?
"Most of us here today would remember having said these words to Laurie on many occasions, whether it was thanking him for his generous spirit or in appreciation for a beautiful baptism or wedding, funeral or the celebration of mass.
"Thanking Laurie was natural as he gave so much of his life to us. We are sad today because we miss Laurie a lot and I think Laurie would be a little sad that he wasn't here to play at his funeral.
"Sadness is a measure of love, love and generosity were a large part of Laurie's life.
"Laurie grew up in Gooloogong as part of a large and loving family, Laurie clearly loved hi mum and dad, Doreen and Sno, and maintained contact with his extended family by phoning them regularly to catch up on the news and of course to offer some advice.
"Always keen to take an advantage of an opportunity, as a child Laurie would collect medicine bottles from the people of Gooloogong, wash them out and sell them back to the chemist in Canowindra, he was then able to go to the Cowra show and spend that money.
"Laurie didn't often take holidays but he did enjoy many holidays at Bulli, his home away from home. He enjoyed a holiday only when he was with people.
"Ever the social person being with friends and family was always preferrable to Laurie than being by himself.
"Laurie loved being part of his family and he also loved being part of other people's families.
"Sometimes after a hard day at work Laurie would call around to have some time with the kids, these times seemed to replenish his energy and enthusiasm.
"Often a visit to a friend's home was preceded by a phone call, some people would remember them to see what was on the dinner menu. After a few phone calls Laurie would turn up at the best dinner option.
"He also loved Doreen and Sno's garden and thought of it as his own making new garden beds and brining home new plants to fill them up.
"Sno once asked Laurie to bring home plants that he could grow and eat, but Laurie wasn't much into vegetable gardens, preferring flowers, colour, schrubs and trees. He enjoyed spending time in the garden in Gooloogong and was always pruning and weeding and watering when he was at home or just passing by.
"Visits to Gooloogong often included a trip to the country club to have a meal, catch up with friends and family and invest a little money in the poker machines.
"It was in Wollongong Laurie's interest in harness racing began and he often watched the trots on tv and got to go to the track as often as possible.
Laurie's brother Barry remembers Laurie often reminding him, while Barry played for St George, Laurie's claim to fame was when he played football with the Melbourne Storm coach, Craig Bellamy, in a football match while he was teaching in Oberon. Laurie on one wing, Bellamy on the other.
"Laurie moved on to referring football for many years after he retired from playing footy, where his decisions on the field were not always appreciated by either team.
"Laurie was creative, the way he created beautiful gardens at home in Gooloogong, as well as in Bathurst, Dubbo, Coonabarabran and Cowra was lengendary and sometimes a hard act to follow when he moved presbyteries and another priest was left with the mammoth task of just maintaining the garden.
"He had a knack of seeing a sport and picturing the best sort of plant to fill that spot, he loved water features and courtyard gardens. But for Laurie a garden was to be shared and he often had functions in those gardens, participating in Open Gardens and a visit to his presbytery always included a walk around the garden to check out the newest plants and see how much this shrub or tree had grown.
"When he knew you were coming for a visit the lawns had to be mowed, garden beds weeded and mulched and all water features and lighting turned on for maximum effect.
"Laurie helped create gardens at other people's houses too and certainly wasn't afraid of a hard day's work.
"Laurie's creative spirit was most evident inside churches, his flair for preparing the church for mass was more than legendary - flowers, drapes, powerpoint presentations, prayer focuses and of course music was where Laurie tried to engage with the congregation to encourage us to enter into the liturgical celebration and in doing so to know God.
"I was at a liturgy conference in Melbourne once and after chatting with a lady from Victoria said she had come to a mass in Cowra and was amazed by the prayerful and joyful liturgy the priest did, that Priest was Laurie. His creativity was known far and wide.
"The way he could create liturgey where the experience reasched in and touched our hearts and in doing so, so brought us closer to God was nothing short of miraculous.
"Laurie was a master of big events, liturgy weekends in Cowra and anniversary celebrations in all the parishes he lived in.
"Laurie was always thinking about the next big thing, celebration or anniversary - he set the vision and asked people to help him make that vision a reality.
"Sometimes we followed voluntarily, sometimes he just carried us along but always the aim of these projects was to give people the opportunity to connect with the chruch and to know God.
"Some of us here might not know that Laurie could be a little impatient, he expected perfection and at times a friend from Dubbo would have to take Laurie aside and have a chat. These conversations would start with 'Laurie we love you, but'.
"Laurie listened to this gentle criticism and learnt for a time sometimes more patience was needed.
"However Laurie was very patient when it counted, he took time and visited people when they were sick at home or in hospital. Often travelling hours to be with someone he wanted to comfort.
"After a busy weekend for the 150th Anniversary celebrations here in Cowra two weeks ago, Laurie asked Father Dom to drive him to Dubbo to visit someone who was not well. Laurie should have been resting but he wanted to be with people who needed his love and care.
He took time to travel across the country to baptise, bury the dead and conduct weddings and he did these ceremonies with a joyful spirit and always with the aim of including people in the liturgy.
"At weddings he was an enthusiastic participant, he loved Abba and sang and danced many times to Mumma Mia and Dancing Queen, the Seekers were always a big favourite of Laurie's and he dressed up with other amateur Seeker impersonators to perform at fundraising events.
"Laurie's life as a Priest was interwoven with all of these memories, he always strived to reach out to people, to bring them to God, to have them come to an participate in Mass. He exercised his Priestly ministry in many ways but particularly in the liturgy, and in the schools in his parishes. Laurie loved to participate in school life interacting with the kids, getting to know them and their families.
"He enjoyed the company of teachers having been a teacher before becoming a priest. Teachers form a large proportion of Laurie's friends, I think he felt a common bond with teachers, especially with those who continued their teaching ministry into the life of the parish.
"For Laurie parish and school should be interwoven and co-dependent, however, the reality of contemporary life is that schools and parish are becoming a little disconnected - but he tried and tried again to reverse this trend, encouraging school teachers and the school community to be part of the parish.
"Laurie had doubts and questions, but that didn't stop him working hard every day to bring people to God.
"He worked hard to provide opportunities for people to come together in the context of the parish. He worked at the St Vincent DePaul store, he started a men's breakfast and ladies dinner event. He began a free lunch for everyone in the parish hall and had groups of people come for dinner in the presbytery to thank them for their work in the parish.
"For Laurie social events were a way to connect people and connect people to the parish.
"In 1993 when Laurie was posted to the Cathedral parish in Bathurst, he was asked by a reporter what did he bring to Bathurst, Laurie replied 'my style, my energy and my enthusiasm'.
"Laurie had style, Laurie had energy, Laurie had enthusiasm. Laurie was hard working, Laurie was creative, Laurie was generous, Laurie was loving, Laurie was faithful, Laurie was a very ordinary person and that's why so many people liked him.
"Laurie was also a very extraordinary person and that's why so many more people loved him." Mr Nelson concluded.
Father Monkerud told the congregation how he had met Father Laurie in 1982 in the second week of their studentship for the Priesthood at St Patrick's College in Manly.
"Quickly we gathered a special friendship with two others, Paul Nolan and David Penny, both of whom are here today, and perhaps this was around common interests, I suspect it was also a kind of a mutual support structure, around the kind of different environment we were in of ecclesiastical nature - which was quite a challenge for us.
"David and Paul went on to other pursuits - still very connected to service, the faith, the church, and Laurie and I went on to become Priests eventually.
He spoke about of how they had remained connected and described Father Laurie "as unstinting in wanting to serve people, he needed people, he was an extrovert, but he also desperately wanted the very best for people."
"That was his connection, that was the way he made sense of life, the way he made sense of his Priesthood, his faith. He didn't see that as much as I wished he could have but I think towards the end he was seeing more of it, he was starting to recognise in the affirmation of people, they really found in him not just a friend, not just an associate, but a man of God.
"Connecting with people who needed him, that's how he found Jesus, that's how he expressed his faith in Jesus, that's why he was the great Priest that we acknowledge."
"The great things he did, and I will never know all he did, because he just wanted to be there."
"Being there showed the care, the care of Christ, in this man Christ reached out."
"Its great we are all here, its a phenomenal tribute to Laurie and his friends and all those who love him."
"I would encourage us to think about once we leave here, how might we continue to honour Lawrence.
"The greatest gift we could offer him is to take something of what he showed us by his life, and for me that's about the willingness, unstintingly to be with people as much as possible in their need.
"He has been a remarkable good and faithful servant, his death has come all too soon for us who loved him, but his legacy is oh so significant.
"May we ponder it, reflect on it, give thanks for it and perhaps allow it to make our lives a little bit more like his in the way we love one another.
"Lawrence until we meet again may you rest in the peace of our ever-loving and merciful God." Father Monkerud said.
Father Laurie served the Church in Dubbo, Bathurst, Coonabarabran, Cowra, Canowindra and Eugowra.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.