Church Elder asks to be convicted and not given a bond

An Elder of Cowra's Plymouth Breatharian Church has pleaded guilty to a charge of a mid-range drink driving charge at Cowra Local Court.
Appearing before magistrate Alex Mijovich, Lindsay Taylor, 68, was before the court on his fourth drink driving offence.
Due to his strict religious beliefs, Taylor, of Watt Street, asked the court for a conviction and not a bond.
Taylor's solicitor told the court he and his family would face an exile from their church community if he was placed on a bond.
"He won't be able to participate in meetings, church services or church organised events," his solicitor Ms June Langfield said.
"We ask that he be convicted instead of given a bond," she said.
According to police facts tendered to the court, on May 24, 2023, about 1 30pm Taylor's vehicle was sighted on Redfern Street doing an estimated speed greater than 65km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.
Police said he passed their vehicle and they conducted a U turn before stopping Taylor's vehicle in Pridham Street for speeding and random testing.
Taylor's breath test returned a positive reading.
Taken to the Cowra Police Station for a breath analysis Taylor told police he had consumed one can of scotch and ginger ale with his lunch at Canowindra at 1 pm.
He also told police he was returning home from working in Eugowra all morning.
His breath analysis returned a reading of 0.106.
During sentencing Mr Mijovich told Taylor "You told police you had one can of drink. I don't accept what you told police, either that or you have a serious alcohol issue".
"Every time you have a drink and drive every member of the community is in danger.
"Four times in 10 years you're borderline sir," he warned Taylor.
Mr Mijovich convicted Taylor, fining him $1100 disqualified him for six months and placed him on a 12 month interlock order.
